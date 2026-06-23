DSBF 3-year-old stakes top Monday Harrington Card

Watch Em Win, with Jason Thompson driving, paid $5.80 in a 1:53.1 victory at Harrington Raceway on Monday, June 22, for his ninth career win

HARRINGTON – Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) action for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings highlighted the Monday racing program at Harrington Raceway with a trio of $20,000 divisions.

The top eight point earners from the two elimination legs will return to compete in the $110,000 finals on July 23, as part of the Delaware State Fair racing program.

Janet Davis’ Iheartmum ($10.60, Art Stafford Jr.) won the first division in front-end fashion in 1:55 for his owner/trainer. The Badlands Hanover gelding fought off all comers with his second straight win. He’s Peeping was second with Roman Raider placed third, after Wiggle Babe was disqualified from third and placed fifth for interference.

Stafford continued the win parade in the second division, guiding longshot Savage Warrior ($32.60) to a wire-to-wire 1:55.3 win over My Boy Branson and Airborne Annapolis. Savage Warrior, owned by Pennie and Carlin Savage, recorded his second career win. The Badlands Hanover gelding was trained by her co-owner Carlin Savage.

The fastest division was the final one, as Burke Racing, Knox Services, Phil Collura and Weaver Bruscemi’s Watch Em Win ($5.80, Jason Thompson) was a 1:53.1 winner over C Millertimeagain and Slugger On Deck. The He’s Watching colt rode a pocket trip to victory for trainer Ron Burke. It was the winner’s ninth of his career.

Stafford had four wins and Tony Morgan had three wins on the card, joining trainer Chuck Crissman Jr. with a triple.

Filly pacers will headline the DSBF eliminations on Tuesday, June 23, with a pair of divisions and four divisions of 3-year-old trotters on Wednesday, June 24.

Live racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday schedule through July 8.