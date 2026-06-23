DSS Achieves Authority to Operate Milestone for its DSS Health Cloud

Now listed on the Marketplace for federal and commercial organizations advantage

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSS, Inc., a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, announced today that it has been granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) for its DSS Health Cloud offering by its sponsoring agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as part of its ongoing Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) efforts. This achievement verifies that DSS, as a cloud service provider, meets strict cybersecurity standards and can securely store or process federal data.DSS Health Cloud is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace , making it available to federal and commercial organizations seeking secure, scalable health IT solutions. It is also on the path to achieving FedRAMP High impact level certification, a distinction that underscores its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of data security, regulatory compliance, and operational integrity.Through DSS Health Cloud, government contractors and commercial customers will have the opportunity to securely host their applications in a FedRAMP High environment, accelerating IT modernization and reducing costs.DSS Health Cloud is a robust and secure multi-tenant Platform as a Service that allows flexible integration with Software as a Service applications. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and FedRAMP High compliant (certification in process), it is designed to support the rapid deployment of secure and scalable health care applications.Benefits of using DSS Health Cloud include:• Enhanced security. Built with zero-trust architecture and comprehensive encryption at rest and in transit, ensuring maximum protection for sensitive health care data.• Faster deployment. Enables rapid scaling and deployment of new projects in a fraction of the time compared to traditional on-premises solutions.• Increased efficiency. Helps federal and commercial sectors save time and resources by streamlining cloud procurement and enhancing operational efficiency.• Improved interoperability. Facilitates secure data sharing with other FedRAMP systems, including VA's enterprise cloud and DoD’s Medical Community of Interest or MedCOI.• Reliability. Configured across multiple AWS Availability Zones and Regions for maximum uptime and disaster recovery.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its highly reliable care delivery for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

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