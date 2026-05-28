Philadelphia VA Medical Center Goes Live with DSS OTM Dermatology

Deployment supports streamlined dermatology workflows, improved care coordination, and enhanced visibility across clinical operations.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. ( DSS ), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, today announced that the Philadelphia VA Medical Center has gone live with DSS Order Tracking Manager (OTM) Dermatology , helping modernize and streamline dermatology workflows across the facility. Dermatological services are an important part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ long-term health care plan for Veterans.OTM Dermatology is designed to improve coordination, visibility, and efficiency across dermatology operations by helping care teams better manage consults, procedures, scheduling, image documentation, pathology workflows, and follow-up activities within a centralized workflow management environment.Integrated with VistA and CPRS, the solution supports more connected care delivery while helping providers reduce administrative burden and improve operational oversight, while delivering safe and patient-specific care.The go-live at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center represents another step in DSS’ ongoing mission to support VA with solutions designed to improve clinical operations, patient safety, and care delivery across the VA enterprise. Dermatology clinics provide specialized treatment for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, including acne, alopecia (hair loss), psoriasis, eczema, skin cancers, wound care, warts, and fungal illnesses, among others.The deployment also reflects the growing importance of workflow orchestration and operational visibility across specialty care environments as VA continues broadermodernization and digital transformation efforts.With OTM Dermatology, VA clinicians can:· Streamline dermatology workflows using real-time, bidirectional data that helps them manage the complexity of tracking patient records and tests, supporting end-to-end processing.· Boost productivity and efficiency with a concise, organized dashboard that tracks all dermatology specimens and tasks, ensuring timely follow-up and coordinated care delivery.· Support high reliability care by improving operational efficiency, maintaining quality, minimizing preventable errors, safeguarding data, and preventing safety risks across the facility.To learn more about DSS OTM Dermatology, please click here . In addition, to learn more about DSS’ suite of federal health IT solutions supporting VA, please click here.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider, and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its highly reliable care delivery for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

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