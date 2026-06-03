DSS Awarded $30M Department of Veterans Affairs GUI Overlay Maintenance Contract

Contract supports continued modernization and sustainment of VA supply chain graphical user interface capabilities.

Efficient and reliable supply chain operations play a critical role in supporting care delivery across the VA health care system.” — Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. ( DSS ), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, today announced it has been awarded a $30 million contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide maintenance and support services for the VA Supply Chain Graphical User Interface (GUI) Overlay system.“Efficient and reliable supply chain operations play a critical role in supporting care delivery across the VA health care system,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc. “We are proud to continue supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs with technology services that help maintain operational continuity and support the mission of serving Veterans.”Under the contract, DSS will support deployed instances of the Supply Chain GUI Overlay platform used within VA supply chain operations. The work includes ongoing system maintenance, operational support, and sustainment services designed to help ensure continuity, usability, and long-term performance across the VA enterprise.The contract has a total value of approximately $29.6 million and a period of performance extending through March 31, 2029.DSS has supported federal health care agencies for decades through a broad portfolio of interoperable healthcare IT, logistics, and clinical solutions. DSS’ Supply Chain Management portfolio , including DSS Above PAR and the Advanced Prosthetics Acquisition Tool (APAT), helps support inventory management, procurement automation, reporting, and workflow efficiency across VA logistics and prosthetics environments.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider, and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its highly reliable care delivery for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.