CyberLion Ltd, Appointed as LevelBlue Distributor in reigon

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TEL AVIVE, ISRAEL, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberLion Ltd., a boutique cybersecurity software distributor serving Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, today announced its appointment as an official distributor of LevelBlue, the world's largest pure-play MSSP. The partnership brings LevelBlue's flagship platform, USM Anywhere, to enterprises, government bodies, and high-tech companies across Israel through CyberLion's network of system integrators, resellers, and MSPs.

"LevelBlue combines elite security expertise with AI-driven threat detection at a scale few providers can match," said Mr. Arie Wolman, EVP at CyberLion Ltd. "USM Anywhere gives our partners a single platform for threat detection, response, and compliance, without the overhead of building a SOC from scratch."

LevelBlue's standing as a leading MSSP comes from its global threat intelligence arm, SpiderLabs, and a track record recognized by Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan. For MSPs specifically, USM Anywhere's unified, multi-tenant design lets partners layer 24/7 detection and response on top of existing services and scale security delivery without heavy infrastructure investment.

LevelBlue also carries the heritage of AT&T Cybersecurity, from which it was spun off in 2024. AT&T retains a minority ownership stake and board representation, giving LevelBlue continued access to carrier-grade network visibility and a level of enterprise trust that reinforces its credibility with CyberLion's customers.

About CyberLion Ltd. CyberLion Ltd. is a boutique cybersecurity software distributor operating in Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, working closely with system integrators, resellers, and MSPs.

About LevelBlue LevelBlue is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider, delivering defense, response, and business continuity through AI, expert teams, and global threat intelligence.

Ricardo Resnik CyberLion Ltd.

+972 54-875-1357

ricardo@cyberlion.software

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