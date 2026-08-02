TEL AVIVE, ISRAEL, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSafe Cyber Security and CyberLion Ltd. Announce Strategic Value Added Distribution Partnership for Southern Europe

Athens, Limassol, Malta and Rome — July 30, 2026— eSafe Cyber Security today announced a strategic Value Added Distribution (VAD) partnership with CyberLion Ltd., a boutique cybersecurity software distributor based in Israel.

Through this collaboration, eSafe Cyber Security will make CyberLion's portfolio of cybersecurity technologies available across Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy, providing organisations with broader access to complementary security solutions through eSafe's established regional presence, technical expertise and professional services capabilities.

The partnership combines CyberLion's portfolio of cybersecurity vendors—including DigiCert (Trust Lifecycle Manager, Content Trust Manager and UltraDNS), Outpost24, Dashlane, ConnectWise, ISL Online, Blancco, PDQ and Cyber Intelligence House—with eSafe Cyber Security's local sales, consulting, implementation and support capabilities across Southern Europe.

The collaboration is designed to provide customers and partners with additional technology options in areas such as digital trust, certificate lifecycle management, endpoint and patch management, password security, secure remote access, secure data erasure, attack surface management and cyber threat intelligence, while maintaining eSafe's consultative approach of selecting the technologies that best align with each customer's business objectives, security strategy and operational requirements.

"We are delighted to partner with eSafe Cyber Security as we expand CyberLion's presence into Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy," said Ricardo Resnik, VP Biz Dev at CyberLion Ltd. "Their strong regional presence, technical expertise and trusted customer relationships make them an ideal partner to introduce our portfolio into these important markets."

"As a Value Added Distributor, our role extends well beyond product distribution," said Panicos Georgiou, CEO at eSafe Cyber Security. "Our objective is to help customers and partners identify the technologies that best address their business and security requirements, while providing the technical expertise, implementation services, enablement and ongoing support needed to maximise their value. This partnership expands the technology choices available to our regional ecosystem and further strengthens our ability to support a broader range of cybersecurity requirements."

Under the agreement, eSafe Cyber Security will act as the Value Added Distributor (VAD) for CyberLion's portfolio across Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy. Beyond product distribution, the partnership combines local technical consulting, implementation services, partner enablement, training and ongoing support, enabling customers and channel partners to successfully adopt and maximise the value of the available technologies.

The partnership also establishes the foundation for a broader long-term collaboration between the two organisations, with both companies committed to expanding their regional presence and continuously enhancing the value delivered to partners and customers across Southern Europe.

About eSafe Cyber Security

eSafe Cyber Security is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider with offices in Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy, delivering cybersecurity consulting, managed security services and best-of-breed technology solutions to organisations across the region. Through a consultative approach, eSafe helps customers assess, select, implement and manage cybersecurity technologies aligned with their business objectives, regulatory requirements and risk profile.

About CyberLion Ltd.

CyberLion Ltd. is a boutique cybersecurity software distributor and reseller based in Israel, serving the banking, finance, and legal sectors with a curated portfolio of leading cybersecurity vendors, including DigiCert, Action1, Dashlane, ConnectWise, ISL Online, Blancco, PDQ, and Cyber Intelligence House.

Media Contact

eSafe Cyber Security

CyberLion Ltd.

info@esafe.com.cy

+357 25762828

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