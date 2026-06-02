CyberLion Ltd. Appointed as DigiCert Distributor in Israel, Expanding Digital Trust Capabilities Across the Market

Learning

KEFAR SAVA, ISRAEL, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberLion Ltd., a boutique cybersecurity software distributor serving Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, today announced its appointment as an official distributor of DigiCert, a global leader in digital trust solutions.

This strategic partnership enables CyberLion to deliver DigiCert’s comprehensive portfolio—including TLS/SSL certificates, PKI solutions, and certificate lifecycle management—to enterprises, government organizations, and high-tech companies across Israel. The collaboration strengthens CyberLion’s mission to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity and digital trust technologies to the regional market through its network of system integrators, resellers, and managed service providers.

“As organizations accelerate digital transformation, managing digital trust has become a critical business priority,” said Mr. Arie Wolman, EVP at CyberLion Ltd. “DigiCert’s platform allows enterprises to secure identities, devices, and communications at scale, while eliminating the operational risks associated with certificate outages and compliance gaps. We are proud to bring this capability to the Israeli market.”

DigiCert is recognized globally for its leadership in PKI and certificate lifecycle automation, helping organizations reduce downtime, improve security posture, and meet regulatory requirements. Through CyberLion’s distribution model, customers will benefit not only from DigiCert’s technology but also from localized expertise, fast deployment support, and a highly responsive, partner-driven approach.

CyberLion will focus on driving market adoption through a problem-led strategy, addressing key enterprise challenges such as certificate mismanagement, increasing compliance demands, and the growing complexity of digital ecosystems. The company will also work closely with its reseller and integrator partners to generate demand and deliver tailored solutions to end customers.

This partnership marks a significant step in CyberLion’s expansion strategy, reinforcing its position as a trusted cybersecurity distributor and enabling Israeli organizations to build a more secure and resilient digital infrastructure.

About CyberLion Ltd.

CyberLion Ltd. is a boutique cybersecurity software distributor operating in Israel, Greece, and Cyprus. The company specializes in bringing innovative and high-impact cybersecurity solutions to market, working closely with system integrators, resellers, and MSPs while maintaining a professional yet highly personal approach to service.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling organizations to secure websites, enterprise access, communications, software, identity, content, and devices. Its solutions are trusted by enterprises worldwide to protect and manage digital interactions at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.