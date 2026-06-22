Support Fund Established for Those Impacted by Knights Inn Tragedy

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The response from the Broome County community following this morning's tragedy at the Knights Inn in Endwell has been immediate and overwhelming, with residents, businesses, organizations, and volunteers stepping forward to support those affected.

Due to the tremendous generosity of the community, clothing donations are no longer needed at the Vestal United Methodist Church. Individuals seeking a place to bring physical and in-kind donations are encouraged to call 2-1-1.

For those wishing to continue supporting affected individuals and families, the United Way of Broome County has established a relief fund for those impacted by this tragedy. Donations can be made at https://uwbroome.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/21351.