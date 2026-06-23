A' Interior Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards

A’ Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Entries for A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards are open for entries by Interior Designers , Interior Architects, Architects, Decorators, Exhibition Designers, Architectural Design Offices, Retail Space Planners, Commercial Space Designers, Hospitality Designers, Exhibition Curators, Spatial Design Consultants, Space Planners, Space Designers, 3D Rendering Artists, Showroom Designers, Brand Experience Designers, Pop-up Store Designers, Visual Merchandisers, Interior Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free to enter, Interior Designers, Interior Architects, Architects, Decorators, Exhibition Designers, Architectural Design Offices, Retail Space Planners, Commercial Space Designers, Hospitality Designers, Exhibition Curators, Spatial Design Consultants, Space Planners, Space Designers, 3D Rendering Artists, Showroom Designers, Brand Experience Designers, Pop-up Store Designers, Visual Merchandisers, Interior Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Interior Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Interior Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in interior, retail and exhibition design, the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards support a broader mission of advancing society through thoughtful and innovative spatial solutions. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting projects that enhance human experiences and improve built environments, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, brands and organizations to create spaces that generate positive social, cultural and economic impact.Interior Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted international A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Interior Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards : Residential Interiors, Restaurants, Hotels, Offices, Galleries, Retail Stores, Showrooms, Exhibition Spaces and More. Interior Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/8 Prize for Good Interior DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Interior Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Interior Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards. Interior Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts and industry professionals are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=8 to see past winners of the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/8 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements across all areas of design, architecture and innovation. Through an international platform that showcases exceptional projects, the competition helps increase awareness and appreciation of good design practices worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and institutions to develop meaningful products, services and environments, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute to the advancement of society through design excellence. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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