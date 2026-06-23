Li Auto Joins Global Industry Dialogue at AEK 2026

Dr. Liu Qiang delivers a speech at AEK. Li Auto Mega exhibited at the AEK event exterior. AEK guests take a static ride in the Li Auto Mega. AEK guests take a static ride in the rear cabin of the Li MEGA.

BEIJING, CHINA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the only Chinese automaker represented among the keynote speeches, Li Auto has participated and displayed at the 30th Automotive Electronics Kongress (AEK 2026), one of the most prestigious automotive forums for electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software-defined vehicles (SDV) in Europe. Dr. Qiang Liu, Vice President of Li Auto and General Manager of Li Auto's German R&D Center, delivered a keynote speech titled "Transformation from Smart Vehicles to Embodied AI: Architecture, UX and Challenge," sharing the company's latest thinking on artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence.Among leading European OEMs, semiconductor companies, and industry suppliers, Li Auto joined in discussions on the future of automotive electronics architecture, AI integration, and software-defined vehicles by highlighting the evolution of intelligent vehicles from transportation tools into AI-powered intelligent terminals capable of perception, decision-making, and execution. According to Li Auto, autonomous driving represents an important step toward embodied intelligence, while future AI systems may extend beyond vehicles into broader intelligent form factors.Dr. Liu noted that future intelligent products will rely on a shared technological foundation that combines perception, decision-making, and execution capabilities. Li Auto sees this integrated approach as an important step toward the next generation of intelligent systems.Live demonstrations showcased scenarios such as gesture-based parking, tire-change assistance, and autonomous charging, illustrating the shift in AI systems from command-based interaction toward understanding intent.Founded in 1996, Automotive Electronics Kongress (AEK) is one of Europe's most influential forums for automotive electronics and digital transformation. AEK 2026 brought together leading OEMs, semiconductor companies, and technology suppliers to discuss topics including artificial intelligence and software-defined vehicles.In recent years, Li Auto has continued to invest in global R&D capabilities. With the operation of its German R&D Center and ongoing overseas expansion, the company is further strengthening its global innovation footprint while exploring broader applications of AI technologies.

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