Li Auto Officially Enters Macao Market, Further Expanding Its Global Footprint

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store opening Store opening event Visitors viewing the Li i6 inside the store

CHINA, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li Auto has officially entered the Macao Special Administrative Region (Hereinafter referred to as Macao) market with the opening of its first retail center in partnership with Hong Yue Group at Macao's Gold Island. Alongside the launch, Li Auto has completed a series of localized product adaptations, encompassing window glass, communication networks, and the smart cockpit system, to meet local regulatory requirements and the needs of Macao and the mainland. Recognizing Macao as a premier gateway to the Asia-Pacific region, this milestone represents a pivotal leap forward in connecting mainland China with global markets. Since Macao also plays a unique role in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Macao retail center not only enables local consumers to experience Li Auto's products and services firsthand but also strengthens the company's service network across the Greater Bay Area.The opening of Macao's first retail center allows local customers to explore the Li i6 and Li i8 while enjoying a seamless, all-in-one journey from vehicle purchase and delivery to after-sales care. To address varying regional regulations and driving habits, Li Auto has tailored its vehicles to ensure that Macao customers receive the same high-quality experience as customers in mainland China.In response to local regulations governing vehicle glass light transmittance, Li Auto collaborated with Fuyao Glass, a global leader in automotive glazing solutions, to develop an original-equipment-specification laminated non-privacy glass solution for Macao models. The solution fully complies with local regulations while preserving the vehicles' performance in noise insulation, thermal comfort, and safety.This commitment to global consistency extends to software as well. Recognizing the high volume of multi-city travel between Hong Kong, Macao, and the mainland, Li Auto has fully localized its connectivity, infotainment, and navigation systems.Li Auto vehicles now support seamless navigation between mainland China and the Hong Kong-Macao region, while selected models offer flexible connectivity solutions, including dual-SIM capability to better accommodate bay area usage. In addition, international versions of Li Auto's intelligent operating system support a range of localized applications, including Apple CarPlay and Spotify, further enhancing the day-to-day ownership experience. Li Auto is also working closely with industry partners to develop Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area connected vehicle solutions, aiming to provide a more seamless and uninterrupted in-vehicle connectivity experience for Macao customers traveling in mainland China.Xiao Yin, Head of Marketing of International Business at Li Auto, commented: "For Li Auto, Macao is one of the starting points of the Asia-Pacific region, serving as both a vital part of our international business expansion and a key step in deepening our services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and advancing regional synergy. We look forward to enabling more Greater Bay Area users to experience Li Auto's continuous progress in products, technology, service, and globalization through the i6 and subsequent models."The launch in Macao represents not only a significant milestone in Li Auto's globalization journey but also a new chapter in the company's international expansion. Moving forward, Li Auto will continue to place user value at the center of its strategy, leveraging its leading products and technologies to deliver safe, comfortable, and convenient smart electric mobility solutions to users worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.