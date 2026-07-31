Li Auto All-New Li L9 Uzbekistan launch event in Tashkent All-New Li L9 Livis at the Uzbekistan launch event in Tashkent Demonstration in the All-New Li L9 Experience the All-New Li L9 on stage Nestor Wu, Head of International Business at Li Auto Speech in Uzbekistan

All-New Li L9 Officially Launches in Uzbekistan, Deepening Central Asian Market Presence

CHINA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li Auto today held the launch event for the All-New Li L9 at Humo Arena in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, officially introducing its flagship intelligent SUV to the local market. The Li Auto L series has surpassed 1.3 million units in global cumulative sales, with more than 5,056 families in Uzbekistan choosing Li Auto vehicles. The launch of the all-new L9 not only represents a generational product upgrade but also marks a new phase in Li Auto's efforts to build a comprehensive sales, service, and digital ecosystem in Uzbekistan.Since officially entering the Uzbekistan market in October 2025, Li Auto has partnered with leading local dealer groups including Control Auto, Vector, Aster, and Sultanov Motors to establish official retail and service centers in three cities: Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara. Currently, four stores are in operation, with two additional retail centers planned to open in the near future to further expand service coverage. In May this year, Li Auto held its first owner event in Uzbekistan, gathering user feedback through face‑to‑face interactions, which provided valuable insights for subsequent product adaptation improvements.The All-New Li L9 is equipped with the third‑generation extended‑range electric powertrain, delivering a WLTC pure‑electric range of 350 kilometers and a combined range of 1,370 kilometers. The vehicle comes standard with an 800V active suspension chassis, steer‑by‑wire, rear‑wheel steering, and a next‑generation smart cockpit powered by a 29‑inch panoramic screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 platform. Li Auto has carried out targeted calibration and adaptations for Uzbekistan's road conditions, climate characteristics, and charging standards, ensuring reliable performance even in high‑temperature and dusty environments, and providing families with a comfortable and worry‑free travel experience.To enhance the localized smart cockpit experience, Li Auto has partnered with Yandex, a leading technology company in Central Asia and the CIS region. The All-New Li L9 will deeply integrate Yandex Maps intelligent navigation and real‑time traffic information, as well as access digital content services including Yandex Music and Kinopoisk, delivering a unified navigation, entertainment, and online service experience tailored to local lifestyles. The vehicle also supports local language interaction, local charging protocol adaptation, and map data optimization, bringing smart technology seamlessly into users' daily travel.Nestor Wu, Head of International Business at Li Auto, commented at the event: "With the trust of over 5,000 family users built through the first‑generation L9, and now the significant performance leap of the All-New L9, we are fully committed to serving local families with leading smart technology and reliable product quality. Our cooperation with Yandex and our excellent local dealer partners ensures that every touchpoint—from sales to after‑sales, from the vehicle interface to everyday life, truly meets the needs of Uzbek customers. Li Auto will remain deeply rooted here for the long term, continuously upgrading our products and services, and accompanying more families on their smart mobility journeys."Li Auto is working with local partners to jointly build an official sales network, delivery processes, and after‑sales capabilities. Customers who purchase vehicles through authorized channels will enjoy official warranty coverage, certified inspection and repair services, genuine parts supply, technical support from Li Auto's engineering team, and continuous OTA software updates—ensuring comprehensive service throughout the vehicle's entire lifecycle.The launch of the All-New Li L9 in Uzbekistan is a significant milestone in Li Auto's global strategy. Following the company's entry into Central Asia, the Caucasus, and North Africa in 2025, and further regional market development in 2026, with the all‑new L9 already launched in Kazakhstan, the Uzbekistan rollout completes Li Auto's market presence in Central Asia. Looking ahead, Li Auto will continue to advance global product development, regulatory adaptation, localized operations, intelligent ecosystem building, and global R&D capabilities, delivering high‑quality smart mobility experiences to more families around the world through cutting‑edge technology and long‑term user services.

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