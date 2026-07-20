All-New Li L9 at the Kazakhstan launch event in Almaty Li Auto Executive and Kazakh PM Tokayev at Shanghai Roundtable Group Photo(Photo courtesy of the organizer) Li Auto and Allur Group sign MOU at the China-Kazakhstan Roundtable in Shanghai(Photo courtesy of the organizer) Localized digital services debut in the Li L9 cockpit Unveiling the All-New Li L9 on stage

Li Auto Launches All-New Li L9 in Kazakhstan, Signs MOU with Allur Witnessed by President Tokayev

CHINA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Li Auto launched the All‑New Li L9 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and announced its first local manufacturing collaboration outside of China. More than the debut of the All-New Li L9 in the first overseas market, the launch marks the start of building a global ecosystem that includes the international version of the Li App and is strengthened through deep integration with Yandex, enabling truly localised connectivity and content services.On July 16, Li Auto attended the Kazakhstan‑China Roundtable in Shanghai, where President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev was present. During the event, Li Auto signed an MOU with Allur, Kazakhstan's leading automotive group. Under the framework, Allur will locally assemble the L‑series at its Kostanay plant and commence series production, making Kazakhstan the first country outside China to produce Li Auto vehicles. This move underscores that Li Auto's globalisation strategy goes beyond product exports, it brings localised production and a full ecosystem to ensure long‑term commitment in each market.The All-New Li L9 features a third-generation extended-range system with a WLTC pure electric range of 350 km and a combined range of 1,370 km. It is equipped with an 800V active-suspension chassis, steer-by-wire, rear-wheel steering, and a next-generation smart cockpit, including a 29-inch panoramic screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 platform. The Kazakhstan version retains these core capabilities while adapting to local charging standards, road conditions, and user preferences.To accelerate localized digital services, Li Auto has announced strategic collaborations with Yandex, a leading technology company in Central Asia and the CIS region, and with Amap (AutoNavi), China's largest digital navigation provider. These partnerships integrate Yandex Maps and Amap with intelligent navigation and real-time traffic updates, along with Yandex Music, Yandex Books, and Yandex Video, which provides access to Kinopoisk content and videos from across the internet, directly into the All-New Li L9's smart cockpit, offering Kazakh users a one-stop mobility experience covering both navigation and entertainment. Li Auto has also launched the international Li App for local users. In addition, the system also features built-in support for Spotify and Apple CarPlay, providing expanded music choices and seamless smartphone connectivity. This overall ecosystem integration underscores Li Auto's strategic shift from product exports to full ecosystem exports."Central Asia is a key starting point for our globalization, and the All New L9 reinforces our flagship value with superior technology," said Donghui Ma, Co‑founder, President, and Chief Engineer of Li Auto. "Through our official channels and local partners, we are committed to delivering comprehensive vehicle services to families in Kazakhstan over the long term. The strategic signing with Allur on July 16, witnessed by President Tokayev, marks our progression from product exports to localized production and ecosystem exports. This milestone will enable us to better serve local customers over the long haul."Li Auto entered Central Asia, the Caucasus, and North Africa in 2025. Now in 2026, that momentum has turned into full‑speed acceleration. The All‑New L9 is anchored across the Middle East and Central Asia, and Li Auto makes our mark at the Paris Auto Show in October. The right‑hand MEGA will hit Hong Kong before the year closes. Going forward, Li Auto will stay true to our founding creed: “Be Proactive, Change the World,” bringing over‑achieving products and services to families everywhere.

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