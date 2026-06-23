Usermaven Expands Access to Marketing Attribution Software With 30% Annual Plan Discount

Usermaven – Marketing attribution software for B2B SaaS and agencies Usermaven offering 30% off annual plans for a limited time

Usermaven announces a limited-time 30% discount on annual plans, making its marketing attribution software more accessible to growing marketing teams.

The era of last-click reporting has come to an end. Our mission is to make multi-touch attribution accessible to businesses of all sizes through powerful, easy-to-use marketing attribution software.” — Waqar Azeem, CEO of Usermaven

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usermaven, a leading marketing attribution platform , today announced a limited-time discount on annual plans as growing numbers of marketing teams adopt multi-touch attribution to move beyond traditional analytics and last-click reporting.Trusted by SaaS companies, agencies, ecommerce brands, and B2B organizations, Usermaven combines multi-touch attribution, revenue attribution, customer journey analytics, and AI-powered insights in one platform. The company maintains 4.9/5 ratings on both Capterra and GetApp.The 30% annual plan discount is available for a limited time, making advanced marketing attribution software more accessible to growing marketing teams.Multi-Touch Attribution Gains Momentum Across Marketing TeamsMarketing leaders are facing growing pressure to demonstrate revenue impact rather than simply reporting on traffic, clicks, and impressions.While many organizations still rely on last-click attribution models, these approaches often fail to capture the complete customer journey. Buyers frequently engage with multiple channels and campaigns before converting, making it difficult to identify which marketing efforts truly influence revenue.As a result, businesses are increasingly investing in multi-touch attribution software that provides visibility into the full customer journey rather than assigning all credit to a single interaction.This shift is helping organizations answer critical questions, including:- Which channels contribute most to customer acquisition?- Which campaigns influence revenue generation?- What customer journeys lead to the highest conversion rates?- Which marketing investments deliver the strongest ROI?- How do touchpoints work together throughout the buying process?By understanding the entire customer journey, businesses can make more informed decisions about budget allocation, campaign optimization, and growth strategy.Customer Journeys Are Reshaping Marketing MeasurementModern buying journeys rarely follow a straight line.A prospect may first discover a brand through organic search, engage with educational content, interact with campaigns across Google Ads, Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Bing Ads, subscribe to email campaigns, attend a webinar, and later convert through a direct visit.Traditional analytics tools often provide visibility into traffic and conversions but offer limited insight into how interactions across channels contribute to revenue. This gap is driving increased demand for accurate customer journey attribution and revenue attribution software platforms.Multi-touch attribution addresses this challenge by distributing credit across multiple interactions, giving teams a more complete understanding of marketing performance.Revenue Attribution Emerges as a Strategic PriorityAs marketing teams face increasing pressure to prove results, revenue attribution is becoming an essential part of modern marketing measurement.Businesses want to understand not only where leads come from, but also which campaigns, channels, and touchpoints contribute to revenue.For SaaS companies, B2B organizations, ecommerce brands, and agencies, revenue attribution is quickly becoming a core requirement for understanding marketing performance and growth.Usermaven Advances Attribution-Led MarketingUsermaven is designed to help businesses understand how channels, campaigns, and customer interactions influence conversions and revenue.The platform combines multi-touch attribution, revenue attribution, customer journey analytics, funnel reporting, attribution analytics, website analytics, product analytics, and AI-powered insights within a single solution.Usermaven supports multiple attribution models, including:- First-touch attribution- Last-touch attribution- Linear attribution- U-shaped attribution- Time-decay attribution- First-touch non-direct attribution- Last-touch non-direct attributionThis flexibility enables marketing teams to evaluate performance from multiple perspectives and gain a more accurate understanding of how marketing activities contribute throughout the customer journey.Limited-Time Annual Plan OfferThe following annual plans are included in the limited-time promotion:- Growth Plan – $59/month (regularly $84/month), billed annually. Includes marketing attribution, website analytics, product analytics, customer journey analytics, funnels, and dashboards.- Scale Plan – $139/month (regularly $199/month), billed annually. Includes advanced attribution capabilities, higher usage limits, and support for larger teams.The plans are designed for SaaS companies, B2B organizations, ecommerce brands, agencies, and marketing teams seeking greater visibility into conversions, revenue, and ROI.The limited-time offer is available at: https://usermaven.com/special-offer-2026 About UsermavenUsermaven is a marketing attribution software platform that helps businesses understand how channels, campaigns, and touchpoints contribute to conversions and revenue. Since launching in 2021, Usermaven has helped SaaS companies, B2B organizations, ecommerce brands, and agencies measure marketing performance through multi-touch attribution, revenue attribution, customer journey analytics, and AI-powered insights. The platform serves customers across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets, helping marketing teams connect campaigns to business outcomes and make more informed growth decisions.

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