Replug Announces Black Friday Software Deal With 60% Discount on Annual Plans

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Replug, a link management and branding platform used by more than 300,000 marketers and organizations worldwide, today announced a Black Friday software deal offering a flat 60% discount on all annual plans. The offer is valid until November 30, 2025.Replug consolidates link branding, analytics, and optimization into a single platform, enabling teams to create branded short links, build link-in-bio pages, generate dynamic QR codes, and access detailed performance analytics. The platform holds an average rating of 4.8/5 on review sites, including G2 and GetApp.Replug’s feature set includes tools that support standardized link management and data collection across campaigns. The link shortener supports the creation of branded short URLs that help maintain brand consistency and make it easier to assess performance across different channels. The dynamic QR code feature provides editable, trackable codes for both digital and printed materials, offering flexibility when campaign destinations need to be updated. Its bio link pages create a single location for key URLs, which can be useful on platforms that limit link placement, and the associated analytics help teams understand how audiences move between destinations.The company stated that this year’s promotion aligns with growing demand for link marketing tools that support attribution, audience engagement, and performance tracking. The limited-time discount is positioned as a notable Black Friday SaaS deal for organizations seeking centralized link management capabilities.Replug’s discounted annual plans include:- Essentials Plan – Cost reduced to USD 7/month, billed annually at USD 91. Includes 1,000 short links, 10 bio links, 100 QR codes, five custom domains, and one free .link domain.- Scale Plan – Cost reduced to USD 15/month, billed annually at USD 187. Includes unlimited short links, bio links, and QR codes, 15 custom domains, and three free .link domains.- Agency Plan – Cost reduced to USD 39/month, billed annually at USD 475. Includes all Scale features plus 50 custom domains, 10 users and workspaces, 10 free .link domains, and 250,000 clicks per month.The plans are designed for digital marketers, agencies, creators, e-commerce brands, and social media managers operating multi-channel campaigns and requiring advanced tracking and branded link management.The Black Friday offer is available at: https://replug.io/black-friday

