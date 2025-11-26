ContentStudio Announces Black Friday Software Deal With 40% Discount on First Annual Plans

ContentStudio - All in one social media management and content creation platform ContentStudio offering 40% off on first annual plans this Black Friday

ContentStudio.io is offering 40% off on its first-year annual plans for Black Friday. The offer is valid till Nov 30, 2025, automatically applied at checkout.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ContentStudio, an all-in-one social media management and content creation platform used by more than 14,500 brands globally, today announced a limited-time Black Friday discount of 40% on its first-year annual plans.Founded to help businesses streamline social media operations, ContentStudio provides unified tools for content creation, scheduling, analytics, and team collaboration. The platform has been recognized as the “#1 Social Media Marketing Platform” by Capterra and maintains consistently strong ratings on G2, reflecting long-term user satisfaction.The Black Friday announcement highlights the company’s continued effort to make enterprise-level social media capabilities accessible to marketers, agencies, and organizations of all sizes. The platform integrates artificial intelligence for content ideation and writing support, offers multi-channel scheduling, and provides comprehensive analytics to evaluate performance across campaigns. Additional features include collaborative workflows, competitor insights, and integrations with automation tools such as Zapier, n8n, and Claude.As part of the announcement, the company noted that the offer reflects increasing demand for efficient social media management solutions. The promotion is positioned as a notable Black Friday SaaS deal for organizations seeking consolidated workflows across multiple channels.ContentStudio’s annual plans included in the discount are:- Standard Plan – Cost reduced to USD 17/month, billed annually at USD 204. Includes five social accounts, one workspace, AI-powered content creation, scheduling tools, and a media library.- Advanced Plan – Cost reduced to USD 41/month, billed annually at USD 492. Includes ten social accounts, two workspaces, bulk uploading, RSS scheduling, competitor analytics, and approval workflows.- Agency Plan – Cost reduced to USD 83/month, billed annually at USD 996. Includes 25 social accounts, unlimited workspaces, white-label functionality, EasyConnect, concierge setup, and dedicated onboarding.The plans support use cases for digital marketing teams, agencies managing multiple client accounts, content creators, and e-commerce brands.The Black Friday offer is available at: https://contentstudio.io/black-friday

