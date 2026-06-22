Rep. Mark Cochran passes Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation by Assistant House Majority Leader Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, to ensure Tennessee students receive a robust education regarding the nation’s history and founding principles.

The Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act authorizes local education agencies, public school teachers and faculty at public institutions of higher education to provide instruction on the positive impacts of Christianity on American history when teaching the subject.

“Our nation has an incredibly rich history that deserves to be taught accurately and completely,” said Cochran. “Christian leaders and beliefs were undeniably foundational in the creation of the United States. Tennessee Republicans are committed to giving students the full story. This law provides needed clarity for educators and ensures these significant historical truths can be taught in public schools.”

The new law allows instruction on key moments in the story of the United States, including the religious history of the Pilgrims and the Mayflower Compact, references to divine authority in the Declaration of Independence, the influence of religious leaders, religious influences on the U.S. Constitution, the role of the Ten Commandments in the American legal tradition, and the history of the national motto “In God We Trust,” among other themes.

The measure does not mandate instruction; it simply provides educators with the ability to teach certain facts on the founding fathers and the nation’s religious identity.

The new law will take effect on July 1 ahead of the 2026-27 academic year.

State Rep. Mark Cochran represents District 23 in the Tennessee General Assembly, which includes McMinn and part of Monroe counties.