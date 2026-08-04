Rep. Chris Todd named Friend of Farm Bureau

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, has been recognized by the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation for his commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening agriculture across the Volunteer State.

Todd, who chairs the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, was honored as part of the inaugural Friends of Farm Bureau Award program for his support of legislation benefiting Tennessee farmers and his engagement with Madison County’s agricultural community.

“Farmers are the backbone of our state and a driving force behind Tennessee’s success,” said Todd. “Supporting family farms and strengthening our agricultural economy is essential to ensuring a secure food supply and preserving the heritage that makes our state special. I’m grateful to the Farm Bureau for this recognition and I look forward to continuing to stand alongside Madison County farmers.”

This year, lawmakers in the General Assembly approved new laws to expand insurance coverage for homeowners and farmers, protect the Volunteer State’s meat industry by launching a statewide branding initiative highlighting Tennessee-raised livestock, and streamline the process for local farmers to lease land from historic sites.

The agriculture and forestry industries employ hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans and directly and indirectly contribute more than $103 billion annually to the Volunteer State’s economy.

State Rep. Chris Todd represents District 73 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes most of Madison County. He is chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.