Rep. Dennis Powers congratulates volunteer fire departments for receiving state safety grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, is congratulating volunteer fire departments across Campbell, Union and Claiborne counties for receiving state grant funding through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to strengthen emergency response capabilities and help protect communities across Tennessee.



Volunteer fire departments play a vital role in the Volunteer State’s emergency response system, particularly in rural communities where they often serve as the primary first responders to fires, vehicle accidents, medical emergencies and natural disasters.



“These grants are a critical investment in public safety, ensuring our departments have the tools and equipment needed to respond to emergencies quickly,” said Rep. Powers. “The men and women who answer these calls do so out of a deep commitment to their communities, often with limited resources. This funding helps strengthen emergency response capabilities while ensuring they have the tools needed to safely serve the public.”



Staffed largely by volunteers, these departments rely on state grants and community support to purchase equipment, maintain apparatus and ensure firefighters have the training and resources needed to respond safely and effectively.



The following departments in District 36 received grant awards:

Campbell County

• Campbell County Rural Fire Services – $43,002

• City of Jellico Fire Department – $8,966

• Jellico Life Saving & Fire Rescue Squad, Inc. – $60,535

• Ridgewood Volunteer Fire Department – $9,594

• Caryville Volunteer Fire Department – $30,888

• White Oak Volunteer Fire Department – $75,991

• LaFollette Rescue Squad – $35,950

Union County

• Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department – $51,480

• Luttrell Volunteer Fire Department – $68,770

Claiborne County

• Harrogate Volunteer Fire Department – $60,475.00

• North Claiborne County Volunteer Fire Department – $56,730.00

• North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department – $54,488

• South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department – $47,200

• Springdale Volunteer Fire Dept., Inc. – $9,570

• Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department – $50,452

• Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department – $47,200

Rep. Dennis Powers represents District 36, which includes Campbell, Union and part of Claiborne counties.

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