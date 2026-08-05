Rep. Fred Atchley announces $119K in grant awards for local fire departments, rescue squads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Fred Atchley, R-Sevierville, announced $118,926 in grant funding was awarded to seven volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in Sevier County.
The 114th General Assembly appropriated $50 million over the last two years to support volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members across Tennessee.
“As a retired firefighter, I know firsthand the financial strain equipment and training costs can place on volunteer departments,” Atchley said. “These men and women put their lives on the line to protect our communities, often with limited resources. This funding will help ease that burden so they can focus on keeping Sevier County families safe.”
Volunteer fire departments receiving funding include:
- Catons Chapel-Richardson Cove Volunteer Fire Department: $47,200
- Northview Fire Department: $10,926
- Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department: $10,926
- Seymour Volunteer Fire Department: $10,296
- Waldens Creek Fire Department: $6,996
Rescue squads receiving funding include:
- Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad: $25,100
- Sevier County Fire Rescue: $8,742
Both the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training (VFEAT) and Rescue Squad grant programs are administered by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO).
A recent survey found that 71% of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers, with an estimated 12,460 of the state’s 21,075 active firefighters serving as volunteers, according to the TDCI. The department also reported more than 90 rescue squads serve communities across the state.
For more information on the grant process and how to apply during the next application period, visit the TDCI website at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/grant-opportunities.html.
Fred Atchley represents District 12 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes part of Sevier County.
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