Additional Arrest Made in Navy Yard Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an additional arrest of a suspect involved in an assault that occurred at the Chipotle in Navy Yard.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 8:41 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received a call for a large fight inside of the Chipotle in the 1200 block of First Street, SE. MPD members were already deployed in the area to monitor a large group and arrived on scene within one minute of the call. The officers were advised that the individuals involved in the fight had already fled the location. Witnesses reported one group of juveniles were inside of the establishment when another group entered, and a fight broke out immediately. Both groups fled prior to the officer’s arrival. No injuries were reported.

On June 10, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Affray.

On June 11, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, and a 16-year-old male, of Temple Hills, MD, were arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Affray.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Chair).

CCN: 26066893