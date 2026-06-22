MPD Makes Arrest in William Howard Taft Bridge Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of three suspects in a fatal traffic crash that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 5:35 p.m., United States Park Police detected a stolen vehicle, a silver 2014 Honda Accord in the area of Rock Creek Parkway and Virginia Avenue, Northwest. United States Park Police attempted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled north on Rock Creek Parkway onto Shoreham Drive, north on 24th Street, and south onto Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. As the suspect vehicle sped south on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the suspect vehicle crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and struck a moped. The impact of the crash caused the victim to be ejected from the moped and into the street.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and continued southbound off the William Howard Taft Bridge, and onto Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The drivers of the suspect vehicle turned onto Kalorama Road, Northwest, and struck an occupied Toyota RAV4. The suspect vehicle came to a final stop after colliding with the Toyota. All occupants of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee the area but were quickly apprehended by members of the United States Park Police and the United States Marshals Service.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and despite all lifesaving effort the operator of the moped, an adult male, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the Toyota RAV4, two adult males, were transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 46-year-old Nolberto Meza of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Members of MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit (MCIU) were requested by United States Park Police to assist with the traffic crash. As a result of MPD’s MCIU detectives’ investigation, the occupants of the suspect vehicle, were arrested.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 24-year-old Tomas Anderson, of Northeast, D.C. was charged with Murder II. The additional occupants of the suspect vehicle, 19-year-old Donnie Palacios, of Southeast, D.C., and a 16-year-old juvenile male of Fort Washington, Maryland were charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence.

CCN: 26085127