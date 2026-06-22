MPD Investigating Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Southeast.



On Sunday, June 21, 2026, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the intersection of Malcolm X Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a traffic crash involving a motor scooter and a sport utility vehicle. Officers located a juvenile male suffering serious injuries in the roadway. DC Fire and EMS transported the male to an area hospital where, despite all life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.



The preliminary investigation determined that the male, operating a 2025 Zhilong Fly Wing scooter without a helmet was traveling northeast in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. A 2024 Dodge Hornet, which was occupied only by the driver, was traveling in the same direction in the far-right lane and was slowing to pull toward the curb to park. As the Dodge began to move toward the curb, the scooter attempted to pass on the passenger side of the vehicle, colliding with the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror. The impact caused the scooter operator to fall off the scooter. The scooter continued forward, colliding with the rear of a parked vehicle. The operator of the Dodge remained on the scene and was not injured.



The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Demetrius Stuckey, of Southeast, DC.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.



CCN: 26085643

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