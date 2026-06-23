Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service

Date: June 22, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Langlais Art Preserve, 576 River Rd, Cushing, ME, 04563

Event Type: Workshop/Training Join Georges River Land Trust and Maine Forest Service District Forester Allyssa Gregory for a woodland walk looking for signs of summer and practicing mindfulness at the Langlais Art Preserve, in Cushing. Participants will learn about seasonal vs successional forest changes, tree identification, and ways to build relationships with their woodlands including programs like WoodsWise, Conservation Landscape Certification, and organizations such as Maine Tree Farm & Maine Woodland Owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.