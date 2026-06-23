Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service
Date: June 22, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Location: Langlais Art Preserve, 576 River Rd, Cushing, ME, 04563
Event Type: Workshop/Training

Join Georges River Land Trust and Maine Forest Service District Forester Allyssa Gregory for a woodland walk looking for signs of summer and practicing mindfulness at the Langlais Art Preserve, in Cushing. Participants will learn about seasonal vs successional forest changes, tree identification, and ways to build relationships with their woodlands including programs like WoodsWise, Conservation Landscape Certification, and organizations such as Maine Tree Farm & Maine Woodland Owners.