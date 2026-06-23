Mowbray Pickleball Court Maintenance
The Mowbray Park Pickleball Courts will be temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, 2026.
The courts will reopen on Friday, June 26.
Please note that the courts will close again on Monday, June 29, to allow staff to complete additional maintenance work.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to maintain safe and enjoyable facilities for all users.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.