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Mowbray Pickleball Court Maintenance

The Mowbray Park Pickleball Courts will be temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The courts will reopen on Friday, June 26.

Please note that the courts will close again on Monday, June 29, to allow staff to complete additional maintenance work.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to maintain safe and enjoyable facilities for all users.

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Mowbray Pickleball Court Maintenance

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