Queen Anne’s County Commissioners Meeting Schedule Update

Due to the Primary Election, the County Commissioners meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Beginning in July 2026, the Board of County Commissioners will implement its new meeting schedule:

• First meeting of the month: 8:30 a.m.

• Second meeting of the month: 5:30 p.m.

Upcoming meetings:

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 – 8:30 a.m.

107 N. Liberty Street, Centreville

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 – 5:30 p.m.

107 N. Liberty Street, Centreville

Residents are encouraged to attend meetings in person, watch live on QACTV, or view recordings afterward at their convenience.