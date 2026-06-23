Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic Cityside Chiropractic

Personal injury-focused chiropractic practice recognized for sustained patient satisfaction in 2024, 2025, and 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityside Chiropractic, a leading personal injury chiropractor Rhode Island patients turn to after car accidents, has been named Best Chiropractor Providence by the Quality Business Awards for the third consecutive year, earning the distinction in 2024, 2025, and 2026. As a trusted car accident chiropractor, Providence residents rely on, the practice has built its reputation on consistent, objective injury care. The award recognizes businesses that maintain exceptional patient satisfaction ratings and service standards over time.The Quality Business Award is issued to practices that maintain a patient satisfaction rating of 95% or higher, based on independent review audits. While many clinics may earn the award once, sustaining it over three consecutive years reflects a consistent standard of care for injured patients rather than a single strong period.Founded in 2008 by Dr. Mark Mulak, Cityside Chiropractic has become one of Rhode Island's most recognized personal injury chiropractic practices. Dr. Mulak has more than 24 years of experience evaluating, documenting, and treating patients injured in motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents, and workplace injuries. His clinical focus has centered on personal injury cases throughout the majority of his professional career.With locations in Providence and Cranston, Cityside Chiropractic is primarily focused on the evaluation and treatment of car accident injuries, slip and fall injuries, and workers' compensation cases. The practice is known for combining traditional chiropractic care with advanced objective testing designed to document injury severity, functional impairment, and clinical recovery."Earning this award once is meaningful. Earning it three years in a row tells a different story," said Dr. Mulak, founder and clinical director of Cityside Chiropractic. "It means injured patients are consistently having the same experience year after year. That consistency is something we work for every day, and it's central to how we approach personal injury care."Cityside Chiropractic structures its care around objective clinical documentation for motor vehicle accident injuries, slip and fall trauma, and workplace injuries, including whiplash, concussion, and soft tissue damage. The clinic utilizes five diagnostic tools, Computerized Radiographic Mensuration Analysis (CRMA) for spinal ligament instability, RightEye vision tracking, BTrackS balance assessment, ImPACT concussion screening, and musculoskeletal ultrasound, to create objective records that can assist healthcare providers, patients, attorneys, and insurers in understanding injury severity and recovery.Dr. Mark Mulak and Cityside Chiropractic have structured their practice around the evaluation, documentation, and treatment of personal injury cases. The practice routinely manages whiplash injuries, concussion-related symptoms, spinal ligament injuries, cervical sprain/strain injuries, lumbar injuries, and other conditions commonly associated with motor vehicle collisions and workplace accidents.Dr. Mulak is also the author of The Objective Injury Model: A Plaintiff Attorney's Guide to Objective Documentation in Motor Vehicle Injury Cases, a clinical reference for plaintiff personal injury attorneys seeking a clearer understanding of objective injury documentation and advanced injury assessment tools. The book explains how a structured, objective approach to documentation can strengthen both patient care and the presentation of injury in personal injury claims and litigation.Cityside Chiropractic serves patients throughout Rhode Island, including Providence, Cranston, Warwick, East Providence, North Providence, Johnston, Pawtucket, West Warwick, Coventry, Cumberland, and surrounding communities, and regularly works with individuals recovering from whiplash injuries, concussion-related symptoms, neck pain, back pain, and other musculoskeletal injuries following motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall events, and workplace incidents.The practice has earned more than 345 five-star Google reviews across its Providence and Cranston locations, reflecting consistently positive patient experiences and outcomes. Cityside Chiropractic is also independently listed as a Top 3 Chiropractor in Providence by ThreeBestRatedDr. Mulak holds board diplomate credentials in chiropractic sports medicine (DACBSP) and rehabilitation (DACRB), is registered in musculoskeletal sonography (RMSK), and holds the International Certificate in Sports Chiropractic (ICSC). He serves as Rhode Island's State Delegate to the American Chiropractic Association and is qualified as an expert witness in personal injury cases. Dr. Mulak frequently works with personal injury attorneys and insurance professionals by providing objective clinical documentation, injury analysis, and expert opinions related to motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall, and workplace injury cases.About Cityside ChiropracticCityside Chiropractic operates two Rhode Island locations, Providence (480 Broadway) and Cranston (900 Reservoir Avenue), and is primarily focused on the evaluation, documentation, and treatment of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and fall injuries, and workers' compensation claims. The practice uses objective diagnostic protocols to document injury severity and recovery, supporting both patient care and attorney case preparation. All staff are fully bilingual (English/Spanish). Learn more at https://www.citysidechiropractic.com or https://www.citysidechiropractic.com/awards-recognition or call (401) 272-5710.

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