Cityside Chiropractic Named One of Providence’s Top 3 Chiropractors by ThreeBestRated®

Top 3 Chiropractor Providence Cityside Chiropractic Logo Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic

This recognition from ThreeBestRated® reflects the standards we hold ourselves to every day as a trusted car accident chiropractor in Providence for patients and Rhode Island plaintiff attorneys.” — Mark Mulak, DC

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityside Chiropractic Center, led by Dr. Mark Mulak, has been recognized as one of the Top 3 Chiropractors in Providence, Rhode Island, by ThreeBestRatedin its 2026 rankings.​ This recognition follows ThreeBestRated's selection process, which uses a 50-Point Inspection to evaluate factors such as reputation, reviews, trust, satisfaction, and general excellence.​The recognition highlights Cityside Chiropractic's broader reputation for high-quality patient care, detailed clinical assessment, and consistent service in the Providence market. The clinic has also built visibility around personal injury and auto accident care in Rhode Island."We're honored to be recognized as one of Providence's top chiropractic clinics," said Dr. Mark Mulak, clinic director at Cityside Chiropractic. "Our goal is to deliver careful, attentive care while creating clear, objective documentation so patients, attorneys, and other providers can fully understand the injuries we're treating."Cityside Chiropractic is known for a structured evaluation process that goes beyond a standard spinal exam and supports detailed documentation for musculoskeletal and personal injury cases. The clinic's four-system evaluation protocol includes RightEye vision tracking, BTrackS balance assessment, PostureRay CRMA ligamentous analysis, and in-office musculoskeletal ultrasound.By integrating these technologies into routine clinical care, Cityside Chiropractic produces detailed records that support diagnosis, treatment planning, and communication with patients, attorneys, and other providers. This approach has made the clinic a trusted car accident chiropractor that Providence patients and Rhode Island plaintiff attorneys turn to for thorough evaluations and objective documentation."We're grateful to our patients and referring attorneys for their ongoing trust," Dr. Mulak added. "This recognition from ThreeBestRatedreflects the standards we hold ourselves to every day in the clinic."About Cityside Chiropractic CenterCityside Chiropractic Center, located at 480 Broadway in Providence, RI, provides chiropractic care with a special focus on motor vehicle collision and personal injury cases . The practice combines chiropractic treatment with advanced diagnostic tools to deliver evidence-based care and objective documentation for patients across Providence, Cranston, and surrounding Rhode Island communities.For more information or to schedule an evaluation, contact:Cityside Chiropractic Center480 BroadwayProvidence, RI 02909Phone: (401) 272-5710Website:Email: info@citysidechiropractic.com ​ThreeBestRatedand related marks are trademarks of their respective owner and are used here for identification purposes.

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