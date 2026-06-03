Cityside Chiropractic Adds Certified ImPACT Provider Credential to Enhance Concussion Screening After Auto Accidents

Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic Cityside Chiropractic Logo

Dr. Mark Mulak completes the Certified ImPACT Provider Program, expanding objective concussion-screening resources for Rhode Island patients and attorneys.

Objective screening tools such as ImPACT help identify patients who may benefit from additional evaluation while supporting more complete clinical documentation.” — Dr. Mark Mulak, Cityside Chiropractic

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityside Chiropractic announced that Dr. Mark Mulak has completed the Certified ImPACT Provider Program, adding a widely recognized neurocognitive concussion screening tool to the practice’s approach for patients with suspected concussion and post-concussion symptoms following motor vehicle collisions and other traumatic injuries.ImPACT is an FDA-cleared computerized concussion assessment tool used by healthcare providers, educational institutions, and sports organizations to assist in concussion screening and management.Dr. Mulak is a chiropractic physician with more than 24 years of clinical experience and leads a personal injury-focused practice with offices in Providence and Cranston. Cityside Chiropractic serves patients throughout Rhode Island and emphasizes objective injury documentation , rehabilitation, and the evaluation of motor vehicle collision injuries, including whiplash, neck pain, back pain, dizziness, headaches, and post-concussion symptoms. Concussion-related symptoms are frequently reported following motor vehicle collisions and may include headaches, dizziness, visual disturbances, concentration difficulties, memory complaints, and other cognitive concerns. Early identification of these symptoms may help determine whether additional evaluation or referral is appropriate.“Completing the Certified ImPACT Provider Program strengthens our ability to objectively screen patients who report concussion-related symptoms following a motor vehicle collision,” said Dr. Mark Mulak of Cityside Chiropractic. “Concussion-related symptoms can sometimes be overlooked when the primary focus is neck pain, back pain, or other physical injuries. Objective screening tools such as ImPACT can help identify patients who may benefit from additional evaluation or referral while supporting more complete clinical documentation.”In addition to the Certified ImPACT Provider credential, Cityside Chiropractic utilizes a multimodal approach to injury screening and documentation, which may include computerized neurocognitive screening, eye-tracking technology, patient-reported outcome measures, orthopedic and neurological examination procedures, and objective injury documentation systems when clinically appropriate.The practice also provides attorney-facing services, including narrative reports, impairment-related evaluations and reporting, record review, and expert-witness-related chiropractic services for personal injury matters throughout Rhode Island Dr. Mulak serves as the Rhode Island Delegate to the American Chiropractic Association and holds multiple advanced professional credentials, including DACBSP, DACRB, DAIPM, RMSK, and ICSC. His clinical focus includes motor vehicle collision injuries, objective injury documentation, rehabilitation, concussion-related screening, and medical-legal reporting.The addition of the Certified ImPACT Provider credential expands Cityside Chiropractic’s concussion-screening resources available to patients, attorneys, healthcare providers, and referral sources throughout Rhode Island.About Cityside ChiropracticCityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island personal injury chiropractic practice with offices in Providence and Cranston. The practice operates exclusively on a lien-based model, serving plaintiff personal injury and motor vehicle accident patients throughout Rhode Island. Cityside Chiropractic specializes in the evaluation, treatment, rehabilitation, and documentation of motor vehicle collision injuries, including whiplash, post-concussion symptoms, neck pain, back pain, and related musculoskeletal conditions. The practice emphasizes objective injury assessment, evidence-informed care, and medical-legal reporting to support injured patients throughout their recovery. Fully bilingual staff (English/Spanish) are available at both locations.Media Contact:Dr. Mark MulakCityside Chiropractic900 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910480 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909(401) 272-5710drmulak@citysidechiropractic.com

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