SPA Earns Top Workplace Recognition for 13th Consecutive Year

SPA Chief Executive Officer Rich Sawchak SPA Chief People Officer Michelle Howell

This recognition belongs to our employees.” — SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) , a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, has been named a WTOP Top Workplace for the 13th consecutive year. The recognition reflects employee feedback on workplace culture, leadership, professional development, and the overall employee experience at SPA."This recognition belongs to our employees," said Rich Sawchak, Chief Executive Officer of SPA. "Their dedication and professionalism shape our culture and strengthen our ability to deliver for clients every day. Earning this distinction for 13 consecutive years reflects the environment they have built together. This recognition comes during a period of significant growth for SPA, demonstrating the strength of our culture and the dedication of our employees."In addition to the overall recognition, SPA earned eight Culture Excellence awards in innovation, leadership, work-life flexibility, compensation and benefits, purpose and values, professional development, employee appreciation, and employee well-being. SPA received first-time recognition in professional development, employee appreciation, and employee well-being after making targeted investments in those areas in response to employee feedback."These first-time Culture Excellence recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect areas employees identified as priorities," said Michelle Howell, Chief People Officer of SPA. "We listened to that feedback, invested time and resources in our people, and are encouraged to see those efforts recognized."The WTOP Top Workplace designation is determined through an anonymous survey administered by an independent research partner.

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