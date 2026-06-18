SPA President Terry Benedict Named WashingtonExec DOW Executive of the Year

SPA Chief Executive Officer Rich Sawchak SPA President Terry Benedict

Terry's leadership has been instrumental to SPA’s continued growth and expansion.” — SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, is pleased to announce that SPA President Terry Benedict has been named WashingtonExec's 2026 Private and Public Company DOW Executive of the Year.VADM (Ret.) Benedict was recognized following a year of growth and expansion for SPA. During the past year, the company broadened its national security capabilities through the integration of four acquisitions, including its first international acquisition. These additions expanded SPA's expertise across modeling and simulation, wargaming, digital engineering, enterprise modernization, and counter-unmanned aircraft systems. The expanded capabilities strengthened SPA's ability to address evolving mission requirements across the defense, intelligence, and homeland security sectors."Terry's leadership has been instrumental to SPA’s continued growth and expansion,” said Rich Sawchak, Chief Executive Officer of SPA. “Over the past year, he has guided the integration of new capabilities while strengthening SPA’s ability to address complex national security challenges. This recognition reflects his commitment to mission excellence, our people, and the clients we serve.”"I am honored to receive this recognition from WashingtonExec,” said VADM (Ret.) Terry Benedict, President of SPA. “This award reflects the expertise and commitment of SPA's talented professionals. Together, we have expanded our capabilities, strengthened our organization, and advanced critical national security missions. I am proud of what we have accomplished and grateful to be part of such an exceptional team."The WashingtonExec Chief Officer Awards recognize executives and leaders driving innovation, growth, and mission impact across government and industry.

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