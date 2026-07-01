SPA Appoints Robert Richards to Board of Directors to Support Continued Growth

SPA Board Member Robert Richards SPA Chief Executive Officer Rich Sawchak

I am honored to join the board and support the company's continued growth.” — SPA Board Member Robert Richards

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) , a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, has appointed Robert Richards to its Board of Directors.Mr. Richards brings nearly 15 years of executive leadership experience, helping build and scale defense technology companies. Throughout his career, he has helped drive strategic growth initiatives and successful investor outcomes totaling more than $5 billion in enterprise value.Over the course of his career, Mr. Richards has completed more than 20 buy-side acquisitions, three sell-side transactions, and more than a dozen financing transactions, helping organizations navigate periods of growth, integration, and transformation.Most recently, Mr. Richards served as Chief Financial Officer of BlueHalo, where he led the integration of 14 acquisitions and helped guide the company through its successful sale to AeroVironment. Prior to BlueHalo, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Centauri, where he helped drive significant organic growth and led the acquisition and integration of six organizations before the company's successful sale to KBR.Mr. Richards joins SPA's Board of Directors as the company continues to grow its technology-enabled capabilities and expand its impact across critical national security missions.“Robert has helped build and scale some of the defense industry's most successful growth stories,” said Rich Sawchak, SPA Chief Executive Officer. “His experience will be a tremendous asset to our board and leadership team.”“SPA has built an outstanding reputation for technical excellence and mission impact,” said Mr. Richards. “I am honored to join the board and support the company's continued growth.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.