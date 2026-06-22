Wake County woman faces forgery, related charges

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Monique Valdese Spry, 35, of 120 Saint Albans Drive, Raleigh. Spry was charged with common law forgery, obtaining property by false pretense and uttering forged instrument, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Spry of defrauding Coastal Federal Credit Union by depositing an altered insurance check. According to the arrest warrant, Spry altered a check issued to a resident of Durham by replacing the payee’s name with her own. The forged check she deposited was valued at $23,248.

Spry was arrested on June 17 by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and released under a $10,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.