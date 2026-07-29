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Commissioner Causey to raise awareness on hot car safety in Greenville on Thursday

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will join law enforcement, fire, rescue, EMS, and members of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program on Thursday, July 30, for a hot car safety awareness event hosted by ECU Health’s Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program. 

The event aims to raise awareness about the life-threatening dangers of leaving children, seniors and pets unattended in vehicles. It will feature temperature gauge demonstrations showing how quickly vehicle interiors heat up, as well as preventative tips for parents and caregivers. 

11:00 a.m. – Attend Hot Car Safety Awareness Event, Kohl’s, 3501 Galleria Drive, Greenville, N.C. 28534

Commissioner Causey will be available for interviews. Area media wishing to cover these events may RSVP at press@ncdoi.gov.

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Commissioner Causey to raise awareness on hot car safety in Greenville on Thursday

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