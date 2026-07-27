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Mecklenburg County towing business manager faces insurance fraud, related charges

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Antonio Lorenzo Covington, 32, of 114 Woodman Ave., Charlotte. Covington was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies. 

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Covington, general manager of Tow Godz LLC, of submitting a $4,250 fraudulent towing invoice to Peak Property and Casualty Insurance Corp. According to the arrest warrant, the claim’s fraudulent charges included a $500 “clean up” fee and a $750 “special equipment” fee. Surveillance videos and witness statements indicated that no clean up or special equipment was used during the vehicle recovery, according to the warrant. 

Covington was arrested July 21 and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County District Court on Aug. 11. 

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684. 

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.

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Mecklenburg County towing business manager faces insurance fraud, related charges

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