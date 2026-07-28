Raleigh woman faces insurance fraud charge

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Georgia Denise Robinson, 42, of 5801 Triangle Oaks Drive, Raleigh. Robinson was charged with insurance fraud.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Robinson of making false and misleading statements as part of a claim with Lemonade Insurance Co. According to the arrest warrant, Robinson falsely told an insurer that she was not involved in an eviction process or a bankruptcy proceeding. However, Robinson was a defendant in three active Wake County eviction cases and had filed for bankruptcy in February.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.