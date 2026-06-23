AOPEN and Samsung Solve the Classroom Management Gap with Native ChromeOS Displays

AOPEN & Samsung brings ChromeOS to the front of the classroom. Samsung & AOPEN Partnership AOPEN Chromebox OPS

AOPEN and Samsung launch ChromeOS-powered interactive displays, simplifying classroom IT management and providing native access to Google Workspace.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN and Samsung Electronics America are bringing a unified classroom IT solution to the ISTELive Conference this June. Leveraging Samsung Interactive Display’s expansive collaboration capabilities, the AOPEN Chromebox OPS further enhances teaching and learning with seamless access to familiar Google platforms.

By sliding the Intel-powered AOPEN Chromebox OPS directly into the display rear OPS slot, select Samsung Interactive Displays transform into dedicated, enterprise-grade ChromeOS devices. With no external boxes or complex cabling, this strategic collaboration unlocks a new suite of capabilities anchored at the front of the classroom.



Consolidating IT Management

School districts already deploy Samsung Interactive Displays (WAF, WAFX-P, & WEFX Series) for reliable 4K UHD performance and multi-touch capabilities. Now, that hardware connects directly to an existing Google infrastructure.



For IT directors, this fundamentally changes how the classroom is managed:

✅ One console: IT administrators centrally manage a 75-inch Samsung Interactive Display similar to how they manage a student's 11-inch Chromebook with the Google Admin console.

✅ Built-in security: ChromeOS further protects school networks with verified boot, automatic encryption, and deep malware resistance.

✅ Reduced helpdesk tickets: The AOPEN Chromebox OPS features AC Power Auto Recovery (APAR). If a school loses power, the board reboots automatically. It also includes Wi-Fi 6 and a dual-band antenna to prevent video buffering and connectivity drops.



Native Google Workspace and Gemini

Many teachers already regularly utilize Google Workspace for Education, and now, their primary display is able to run it natively.

Educators can log into Samsung’s Interactive Display, instantly access their Drive, and start teaching. They can also use Google Gemini directly on the display to generate lesson plans or guide classroom activities. Because it is a true ChromeOS device, the interface is identical to what teachers and students already use, minimizing the learning curve.



See the Demo at ISTELive 2026

Samsung and AOPEN will demo the ChromeOS-powered displays live at the ISTELive Conference from June 28 – July 1, 2026.

⁃ Google Booth: #1500

⁃ Samsung Booth: #1129



Availability

The Samsung and AOPEN bundle is available now through authorized channel partners, including bundled pricing for education deployments. Contact your distributor for demo units and exact SKU configurations.



About Samsung Electronics America

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States—investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.



About AOPEN

AOPEN is a global leader in commercial and industrial computing solutions, known for its ultra-reliable, high-performance hardware. With a focus on purpose-built devices for digital signage, kiosks, and enterprise applications, AOPEN provides the backbone for technology solutions in a variety of verticals.

©Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Google Play, Gemini, ChromeOS, Chromebook, Chromebox and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.



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