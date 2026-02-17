KIOSK Information Systems and AOPEN Solve the ‘Digital Front Door’ Reliability Crisis at HIMSS 2026

KIOSK Information Systems, Powered by AOPEN KIOSK Information Systems, Powered by AOPEN will be available to view at HIMSS, Booth 5647 KIOSK Information Systems' APEX and Intake, Powered by AOPEN, will be available to view at HIMSS, Booth 5647

KIOSK + AOPEN: The fanless, commercial-grade solution for reliable healthcare patient engagement. Zero-failure hardware at HIMSS 2026.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At HIMSS 2026 (Booth #5647), KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the market leader in custom self-service solutions, will showcase the industry’s most resilient patient engagement platforms, powered discreetly by "zero-failure" computing technology from AOPEN, a global leader in commercial-grade Mini PCs.

Patient check-in is the critical first step in care delivery. When kiosks fail, waiting rooms flood and clinical workflows stall. This partnership addresses the two specific hardware challenges that plague hospital IT directors: infection control and unplanned downtime.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, KIOSK healthcare platforms are engineered to meet ADA requirements while supporting secure integration and enterprise-wide deployment.

Why Healthcare Leaders Should Visit the Booth:

-Infection Control Standard: Featured KIOSK solutions integrate AOPEN fanless thermal design, which is a requirement for sterile clinical environments, since it eliminates dust, bacteria, and airborne pathogens.

-Commercial-Grade Uptime: AOPEN engineers its industrial engines for 24/7 continuous operation - no overheating, throttling, or failing under the heavy load of continuous patient use.

-The "Invisible" Upgrade: KIOSK provides the intuitive, ergonomic interface patients expect; AOPEN provides the hardened processing power hospitals require.

Schedule a meeting at HIMSS with the KIOSK Team here, and be sure to include the AOPEN team to learn more about their Mini PCs that power the kiosks.

Engineered for the Clinic

"A kiosk in a hospital is a key medical asset," said Chris Longo. AOPEN. "AOPEN is proud to be the intelligence inside the KIOSK solution, providing something clinicians value most: reliability. These units work. Every time."

Media Contact: Joe Dellava, AOPEN Marketing Manager, Americas (joedellava@aopen.com)

