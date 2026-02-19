KIOSK Information Systems Selects AOPEN to Power Mission-Critical Healthcare Solutions at HIMSS 2026

KIOSK Information Systems, Powered by AOPEN will be available to view at HIMSS, Booth 5647 KIOSK Information Systems' APEX and Intake, Powered by AOPEN, will be available to view at HIMSS, Booth 5647 KIOSK Information Systems, Powered by AOPEN

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the market leader in custom self-service solutions, will showcase the industry's most reliable patient engagement platforms at HIMSS 2026 (Booth #5647). Powered discreetly by AOPEN, a global leader in commercial-grade computing, these kiosks address two critical threats to healthcare hardware: infection risks and system downtime.

Healthcare providers can no longer afford the workflow collapses caused by unreliable digital touchpoints. The KIOSK and AOPEN partnership addresses this vulnerability head-on, replacing fragile 'Digital Front Doors' with resilient, 24/7 self-service ecosystems. Together, they are ensuring that the bridge between patient arrival and clinical care stays open, efficient, and reliable.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, KIOSK healthcare platforms are engineered to meet ADA requirements while supporting secure integration and enterprise-wide deployment.

Why Visit the KIOSK Booth?

Attendees will see two purpose-built solutions that merge KIOSK world-class enclosure design with AOPEN "invisible" industrial-grade computing engine. More than a display, this is a fortified clinical asset with the following features:

- The "Hidden" Advantage: KIOSK offers an intuitive user interface. AOPEN delivers the processing power IT directors trust.

- Zero-Failure Reliability: AOPEN commercial-grade hardware operates 24/7, ensuring seamless user experiences that flow without fatigue from consumer-grade devices.

- Infection Control by Design: AOPEN fanless thermal design inside every KIOSK enclosure means no circulating dust or pathogens, which is a mandatory standard for sterile hospital environments.

Ready for Scale

KIOSK solutions, powered by AOPEN, are deployment-ready. Operational redundancies and distribution channels ensure these units are available for immediate rollout to healthcare systems nationwide.

Meet the Engineers Behind the Solution

Schedule a meeting with the KIOSK team at booth #5657 to meet the technical teams, including AOPEN leadership, for a look inside the enclosure. Discover why the world’s leading self-service integrator chooses AOPEN to power its healthcare flagship.

Engineered for the Clinic

"A kiosk in a hospital is a keymedical asset," said Chris Longo. AOPEN. "AOPEN is proud to be the intelligence inside the KIOSK solution, providing something clinicians value most: reliability. These units work–Every time."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.