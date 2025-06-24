AOPEN to Showcase Revolutionary Chromebox OPS at Google and Acer Booths During ISTE Live 25

AOPEN Chromebox OPS for Education AOPEN Chromebox OPS Panel AOPEN

New ChromeOS Device Revitalizes Education Technology Investments, Converting Outdated Displays into Modern, Collaborative Hubs

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, an Acer Group company, announced it will showcase its groundbreaking AOPEN Chromebox OPS (BP5130) at the Google and Acer booths at ISTE Live 25. Developed in partnership with Google, this device is the first of its kind: a ChromeOS Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) system created to address a critical challenge for schools — the thousands of expensive interactive displays running on outdated operating systems.

For years, schools have invested in Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) and digital touch displays, only for these to become slow, insecure, and incompatible with modern teaching tools. The AOPEN Chromebox OPS easily converts these existing displays into a plug-and-play solution that runs on the secure and simple ChromeOS, extending both value and functionality as students seamlessly connect their Chromebooks to a collaborative hub.

"We listened to schools and saw a universal problem: major investments were being underutilized due to outdated and fragmented operating systems," said Chris Longo, Director of AOPEN Americas. "Our Chromebox OPS is a direct answer to this. In partnership with Google, we developed a solution that not only revitalizes existing displays but also integrates them perfectly into the ChromeOS ecosystem that so many classrooms already use. It saves money, simplifies IT, and most importantly, creates a more connected and collaborative experience for teachers and students."

Key Questions Answered: The AOPEN Chromebox OPS

Q: How does this device create such significant cost savings?

A: It revitalizes your biggest technology investments. Instead of replacing expensive interactive displays, schools simply swap out old, outdated OPS modules with the AOPEN Chromebox OPS. This extends the life of existing hardware for a fraction of the cost of a full replacement. The plug-and-play OPS format offers further savings, reducing installation time to seconds and minimizing IT management and security costs.

Q: What is the immediate benefit of a Chromebox OPS in the classroom?

A: A unified and interactive experience. A Chromebox OPS, managed with Chrome Education Upgrade, turns a classroom’s main display into a seamless extension of the simple, secure ChromeOS ecosystem. Teachers can work in a familiar environment, students can tap into the vast Google Play Store library , and everyone can connect 1-to-1 Chromebooks to a collaborative display.

Q: Why AOPEN for your Chromebox OPS solution?

A: AOPEN is a pioneer in building solution-ready, commercial-grade devices designed for reliability and durability. The AOPEN Chromebox OPS is purpose-built for demanding 24/7 use, featuring enterprise-grade components, Intel Raptor Lake processors for smooth 4K UHD playback, and robust security. For nearly 30 years, AOPEN has engineered durable devices that withstand the rigors of any environment.

See the AOPEN Chromebox OPS and Get Your Questions Answered at ISTE Live 25

AOPEN Americas invites all attendees to explore the AOPEN Chromebox OPS:

☑ Where to see the device?

Visit our partners at the Google (2100) and Acer (1100) booths on the ISTE Live 25 show floor to view the Chromebox OPS.

☑ Need to check compatibility?

Utilize the Chrome Test Drive program from your favorite reseller or Google Partner. For assistance in finding a reseller in your region, please contact the AOPEN Americas team via email.

☑ How do we schedule a meeting or media interview?

To secure a dedicated media interview or partner meeting with the AOPEN team at the show, please email READY@aopen.com to coordinate.

☑ Requests for media live at the show can be found at Acer booth 1100.

About AOPEN: Twenty-nine years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, educational, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, and machine controllers, among other applications.

