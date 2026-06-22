Election Ready? Here's What You Need to Know
Notice of Primary Election
A Primary Election will be held on August 4, 2026. Candidates for participating political parties will be nominated for various offices. Click here to view the full list of positions.
Notice of Bond Election
A bond election will be held on August 4, 2026. Qualified electors of Unified School District No. 434 (Santa Fe Trail) will vote on a proposition to finance certain improvements to District facilities. Click here for more information.
Here are some key dates and deadlines for the 2026 Election. Follow our Facebook page to stay informed about voter registration deadlines, advance voting periods, and other important election-related deadlines.
|
June 1
|Noon filing deadline for candidates
|July 14
|Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration
|July 15
|Advance ballots begin mailing for 2026 Primary Election
|July 20
|Advance in person voting begins at the Clerk’s Office
|July 28
|Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot
|August 3
|Advance in person voting ends at Clerk’s Office at noon
|
|A Primary Election will be held on August 4, 2026, only if required. Primaries are determined by district-specific circumstances. Additional information will be provided if a Primary is scheduled in your district.
|October 13
|Last day to register to vote in 2026 General
|October 14
|Advance ballots begin mailing for 2025 General
|October 19
|Advance in person voting begins at the Clerk’s Office
|October 27
|Last day to apply for an advance voting ballot
|November 2
|Advance in person voting ends at Clerk’s Office at noon
|November 3
|General Election Day - Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Must be in line by 7 p.m.)
All voting on Election Day is at the polling locations,
not the Courthouse.
Click on the links below to view results.
Responsibilities
The county clerk, an elected position, plays a unique role in county government. The Kansas Constitution and Kansas Statutes place a great amount of legal responsibility on the position.
- Acts as a secretary to the Board of County Commissioners, either in person or by deputy
- Keeps the seal
- Records the papers of the board
- Signs the records of proceedings and attests to them with the seal of the county
- Repository for all Board records
County Election Officer
County election officer is responsible for:
- All local elections
- Voter registration
- Voter history
- Candidates filing for local offices
- Campaign expense reports
- Advance voting applications and mailings
- Election results
Freedom of Information
The County Clerk is the County Freedom of Information Officer (FIO). As the FIO, the County Clerk is responsible for:
- Providing educational materials and information concerning the Kansas Open Records Act
- Assisting to resolve questions relating to the opens records act
- Responding to inquiries relating to the Kansas Open Records Act
Tax Administration
The county clerk must finalize the assessed values on all real estate and personal property in the county and maintains tax accounts. After the tax levies are set, special assessments are applied. Then the county clerk prepares the tax roll and tax statements.
The Clerk's Office also processes all Neighborhood Revitalization Applications.
Financial Administration
- By law the clerk shall observe all claims against the county, certify that the budget is available to cover all claims, and charge the county treasurer with those claim payments
- The clerk shall have a good working knowledge of all county department budgets and expenditures in order to present the claims to the county commissioners
- The clerk, for audit purposes, must keep clear audit trail for the accounting of all receipts and disbursements
- All account payables are processed twice a month
- Balance, distribute and certify motor vehicle tax
- Assist in budget preparation of 33 various tax entities in the county
- Gather information for the annual independent audit by a CPA hired by the county commissioners
- Prepares and issues 1099s
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.