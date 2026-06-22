Election Ready? Here's What You Need to Know



Notice of Primary Election

A Primary Election will be held on August 4, 2026. Candidates for participating political parties will be nominated for various offices. Click here to view the full list of positions.

Notice of Bond Election

A bond election will be held on August 4, 2026. Qualified electors of Unified School District No. 434 (Santa Fe Trail) will vote on a proposition to finance certain improvements to District facilities. Click here for more information.





Here are some key dates and deadlines for the 2026 Election. Follow our Facebook page to stay informed about voter registration deadlines, advance voting periods, and other important election-related deadlines.

June 1 Noon filing deadline for candidates July 14 Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration

July 15

Advance ballots begin mailing for 2026 Primary Election

July 20

Advance in person voting begins at the Clerk’s Office

July 28

Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot

August 3

Advance in person voting ends at Clerk’s Office at noon



August 4 A Primary Election will be held on August 4, 2026, only if required. Primaries are determined by district-specific circumstances. Additional information will be provided if a Primary is scheduled in your district. October 13 Last day to register to vote in 2026 General October 14 Advance ballots begin mailing for 2025 General October 19 Advance in person voting begins at the Clerk’s Office October 27 Last day to apply for an advance voting ballot November 2 Advance in person voting ends at Clerk’s Office at noon November 3 General Election Day - Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Must be in line by 7 p.m.)





All voting on Election Day is at the polling locations,

not the Courthouse.





Click on the links below to view results.



Responsibilities

The county clerk, an elected position, plays a unique role in county government. The Kansas Constitution and Kansas Statutes place a great amount of legal responsibility on the position.

Acts as a secretary to the Board of County Commissioners, either in person or by deputy

Keeps the seal

Records the papers of the board

Signs the records of proceedings and attests to them with the seal of the county

Repository for all Board records

County Election Officer

County election officer is responsible for:

All local elections

Voter registration

Voter history

Candidates filing for local offices

Campaign expense reports

Advance voting applications and mailings

Election results

Freedom of Information

The County Clerk is the County Freedom of Information Officer (FIO). As the FIO, the County Clerk is responsible for:

Providing educational materials and information concerning the Kansas Open Records Act

Assisting to resolve questions relating to the opens records act

Responding to inquiries relating to the Kansas Open Records Act

Tax Administration

The county clerk must finalize the assessed values on all real estate and personal property in the county and maintains tax accounts. After the tax levies are set, special assessments are applied. Then the county clerk prepares the tax roll and tax statements.

The Clerk's Office also processes all Neighborhood Revitalization Applications.

Financial Administration