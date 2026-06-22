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Election Ready? Here's What You Need to Know


Notice of Primary Election

A Primary Election will be held on August 4, 2026. Candidates for participating political parties will be nominated for various offices. Click here to view the full list of positions.

Notice of Bond Election

A bond election will be held on August 4, 2026. Qualified electors of Unified School District No. 434 (Santa Fe Trail) will vote on a proposition to finance certain improvements to District facilities. Click here for more information. 


Here are some key dates and deadlines for the 2026 Election. Follow our Facebook page to stay informed about voter registration deadlines, advance voting periods, and other important election-related deadlines. 

June 1

 Noon filing deadline for candidates 
July 14 Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration
July 15
 Advance ballots begin mailing for 2026 Primary Election
July 20
 Advance in person voting begins at the Clerk’s Office
July 28
 Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot
August 3
 Advance in person voting ends at Clerk’s Office at noon


August 4

A Primary Election will be held on August 4, 2026, only if required. Primaries are determined by district-specific circumstances. Additional information will be provided if a Primary is scheduled in your district.
October 13 Last day to register to vote in 2026 General 
October 14 Advance ballots begin mailing for 2025 General
October 19 Advance in person voting begins at the Clerk’s Office
October 27 Last day to apply for an advance voting ballot
November 2 Advance in person voting ends at Clerk’s Office at noon
November 3 General Election Day - Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Must be in line by 7 p.m.)


Button copyView Open Positions

All voting on Election Day is at the polling locations, 

not the Courthouse.

Copy of EAC_B1_P06-Horizontal (1080 x 320 px) (1080 x 280 px)2025 Election Results

Click on the links below to view results. 


Responsibilities

The county clerk, an elected position, plays a unique role in county government. The Kansas Constitution and Kansas Statutes place a great amount of legal responsibility on the position.

  • Acts as a secretary to the Board of County Commissioners, either in person or by deputy
  • Keeps the seal
  • Records the papers of the board
  • Signs the records of proceedings and attests to them with the seal of the county
  • Repository for all Board records

County Election Officer

County election officer is responsible for:

  • All local elections
  • Voter registration
  • Voter history
  • Candidates filing for local offices
  • Campaign expense reports
  • Advance voting applications and mailings
  • Election results

Freedom of Information

The County Clerk is the County Freedom of Information Officer (FIO). As the FIO, the County Clerk is responsible for:

  • Providing educational materials and information concerning the Kansas Open Records Act
  • Assisting to resolve questions relating to the opens records act
  • Responding to inquiries relating to the Kansas Open Records Act

Tax Administration

The county clerk must finalize the assessed values on all real estate and personal property in the county and maintains tax accounts. After the tax levies are set, special assessments are applied. Then the county clerk prepares the tax roll and tax statements.

The Clerk's Office also processes all Neighborhood Revitalization Applications.

Financial Administration

  • By law the clerk shall observe all claims against the county, certify that the budget is available to cover all claims, and charge the county treasurer with those claim payments
  • The clerk shall have a good working knowledge of all county department budgets and expenditures in order to present the claims to the county commissioners
  • The clerk, for audit purposes, must keep clear audit trail for the accounting of all receipts and disbursements
  • All account payables are processed twice a month
  • Balance, distribute and certify motor vehicle tax
  • Assist in budget preparation of 33 various tax entities in the county
  • Gather information for the annual independent audit by a CPA hired by the county commissioners
  • Prepares and issues 1099s

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Election Ready? Here's What You Need to Know

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