General Offices Closed in Observance of Independence Day

Franklin County general offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. The Transfer Station will remain open Friday, July 3, and will instead be closed Saturday, July 4, to better align with public use of the facility. Regular office hours resume Monday, July 6.

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