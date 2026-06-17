Planning & Building Welcomes New Leadership and Staff

Franklin County’s Planning & Building Department has seen several recent changes, bringing together a solid team to support growth across our communities.

Nathan Boyd has stepped into the role of Interim Planning & Building Director. Having previously served as Building Official, he brings a hands-on understanding of the work and a steady approach to leadership. From permits to inspections to long-term planning, Nathan knows what it takes to keep things moving in the right direction.

Dee Farrell has been named Assistant Director of Planning & Building. If you’ve worked with the department before, there’s a good chance you’ve already worked with Dee. In her previous role as Administrative Coordinator, she helped keep everything running day-to-day. Now, she’s stepping into a larger leadership role, bringing that same knowledge and reliability with her.

The department also welcomes Eric Zuelke as the new Building Inspector. Eric will be out in the field helping make sure projects across the County meet safety and code standards - whether that’s a new home build, an addition, or improvements to existing homes and structures.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of a GIS Coordinator, Will Wallace. GIS was previously part of the Appraiser’s Office, but it fits naturally with Planning & Building. From mapping properties and tracking development to helping guide future growth, GIS gives the department a clearer picture of what’s happening across the County.

Brian Falk continues his role as Sanitarian, working to help protect public health and ensure environmental standards are met. It’s work that often goes unnoticed, but it’s essential to keeping our communities safe.

At the end of the day, this team plays a key role in how Franklin County grows - whether it’s supporting new development, maintaining standards, or helping residents navigate the process. With this group in place, the department is well-positioned for what’s ahead.