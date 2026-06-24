SynMax Opens Maritime Intelligence Center in Washington, D.C.

SynMax Intelligence

New hub purpose-built for the maritime intelligence community arrives as Maritime Domain Awareness becomes a defining national security priority

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world's maritime domain has never been more contested — or more consequential. Today SynMax, a leading intelligence company specializing in maritime domain awareness, energy intelligence, and geospatial analytics, opens the SynMax Maritime Intelligence Center in Washington, D.C.Geopolitical tensions that unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, surging shadow fleet activity, sanctions evasion at scale, illegal fishing operations, and mounting threats to global energy infrastructure have transformed Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) from a vessel-tracking utility into a core national security and intelligence imperative. The SynMax Maritime Intelligence Center is an operational home built for the analysts, operators, and decision-makers working at the front lines of maritime intelligence.The Center opens today with an inaugural event bringing together senior leaders from SynMax alongside representatives from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Senate, and the broader GEOINT community — a cross-section of the government, defense, and intelligence stakeholders the Center is designed to serve."Maritime intelligence has outgrown the dot-on-a-map model," said Bill Perkins, Founder and President of SynMax. "The vessels causing the most concern right now are the ones that have gone dark, and finding them requires fusing satellite sensors, agentic AI, and analyst tradecraft into persistent awareness rather than traditional periodic tracking. Today’s launch is in direct response to how dramatically the maritime intelligence mission has evolved, and so this critical conversation has a permanent address."Built for the Maritime Intelligence AnalystThe Center serves as a rapid-response resource when significant events occur in the maritime domain. When a crisis emerges – a chokepoint closure, a shadow fleet incident, a sanctions-evasion network, or a supply chain disruption with maritime origins – it will serve as a venue for briefings, analysis, and coordination among the stakeholders who need to respond. There will be analyst collaboration sessions, live technology demonstrations, executive briefings, and GEOINT community events — all oriented around the operational realities that maritime intelligence professionals face today.A First Home for Maritime Intelligence CollaborationThe USGIF Maritime Domain Awareness Working Group will be one of the first organizations to operate from the Center. Convened at GEOINT 2026, the working group is a company-agnostic, cross-sector body that brings together defense, intelligence, industry, and academia to shape the next phase of maritime intelligence collaboration. SynMax CEO Eric Anderson serves as a co-chair. The Center gives the group an initial base in Washington and the support to get established, a launch point that helps it organize and grow toward its own long-term presence. SynMax provides the space and support, while direction and membership stay with the working group and its cross-sector participants.Eric Anderson, CEO of SynMax, adds, “Building out our Washington footprint isn't a symbolic step for us. It's where our government and policy customers need us to be: on the ground, able to brief, demonstrate, and respond in real time.”About SynMaxSynMax is a data intelligence company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in London and Washington, D.C. Founded in 2021, the company fuses multi-sensor satellite imagery, AI/ML, agentic AI, and subject matter expertise to deliver geospatial, energy, and maritime domain awareness intelligence products. SynMax serves commercial energy traders, financial institutions, government agencies, and defense organizations that require ground-truth intelligence in traditionally opaque environments. For more information visit www.synmax.com

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