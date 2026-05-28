SynMax Joins Esri Partner Network Delivering Intelligence Across Maritime, Energy, and National Security

The partnership brings SynMax's data intelligence platform into the ArcGIS ecosystem giving customers access to data where they already work.

SynMax on the ArcGIS platform enables agencies across the globe to bring industry-leading intelligence into their native operating environments.” — Eric Anderson, CEO, SynMax

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynMax, a data intelligence company delivering geospatial, energy, and maritime domain awareness products, today announced it has joined the Esri Partner Network (EPN), the global community of technology providers that build and deliver solutions on Esri's ArcGIS platform. SynMax's intelligence products are now available within the ArcGIS environment.As organizations shift from data aggregation to operational intelligence, the partnership brings SynMax's satellite-derived intelligence directly into ArcGIS, the geospatial infrastructure used by thousands of commercial, defense, and government organizations worldwide. For existing Esri customers, the integration streamlines workflows by embedding SynMax's intelligence layers where they already operate. For SynMax customers, it opens access to Esri's world-class geospatial platform. For both, it unlocks a new class of decision-ready data within a single operational environment.SynMax has built a data ecosystem that combines multi-sensor satellite imagery, including synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and electro-optical (EO), with AI/ML models, agentic AI workflows, and subject matter expertise to produce finished intelligence across some of the world's most opaque domains: maritime domain awareness, energy production, LNG trade flows, and power infrastructure. It is this full-stack data fusion, not any single sensor or data source, that enables SynMax to ingest over 40 million km² of daily satellite imagery and turn it into attributed, actionable intelligence, including detection of vessels above 30 meters operating without AIS.“SynMax on the ArcGIS platform enables agencies across the globe to bring industry-leading intelligence into their native operating environments," said Eric Anderson, CEO and Founder of SynMax. "For our customers, SynMax Theia isn’t just another raw data source. It's refined and actionable maritime intelligence. Putting that directly into ArcGIS isn't just a technology upgrade for users, it's also an operational upgrade."“Many companies provide imagery, vessel feeds, or analytics individually but far fewer deliver fused operational intelligence that integrate seamlessly into geospatial workflows. That’s the gap SynMax fills,” said Randall Billy, Director of the International Government Sector at Esri. “What’s powerful about the combination of SynMax and Esri is the capability we deliver together: SynMax provides the vertically specialized maritime intelligence tradecraft and information product while ArcGIS provides the operational geospatial platform that turns that intelligence into action at enterprise scale.”SynMax ProductsSynMax delivers intelligence across three domains through its integrated product suite. Theia provides Maritime Domain Awareness at global scale, fusing SAR and electro-optical satellite imagery with AI/ML and expert analysis to detect and track vessels independently of AIS. Hyperion delivers near-real-time US oil and natural gas production intelligence derived from satellite monitoring of well pads, frac crews, and rig activity. Vulcan monitors energy infrastructure construction and operations, including power plants and data centers, using satellite photogrammetry and thermal verification. Each product reflects SynMax's core approach: multi-source data fusion turned into finished intelligence at the point of decision.About SynMaxSynMax is a data intelligence company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in London and Washington, D.C. Founded in 2021, the company fuses multi-sensor satellite imagery, AI/ML, agentic AI, and subject matter expertise to deliver geospatial, energy, and maritime domain awareness intelligence products. SynMax serves commercial energy traders, financial institutions, government agencies, and defense organizations that require ground-truth intelligence in traditionally opaque environments.Media Contact – press@synmax.comInvestor Relations – ir@synmax.com

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