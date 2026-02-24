SynMax's Theia Maritime Domain Awareness Platform Achieves 'Awardable' Status in CDAO Tradewinds Marketplace

SynMax Intelligence

Theia earns "Awardable" designation after independent evaluation, enabling streamlined DoD procurement for AI-powered maritime domain awareness.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynMax's Theia maritime domain awareness platform has earned "Awardable" status in the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, making the platform eligible for streamlined procurement by government customers.The "Awardable" designation indicates that Theia has completed a technical assessment conducted by an independent evaluation panel and meets the standards required for contracting through the Tradewinds marketplace. SynMax's video submission will be posted on the Tradewinds website for potential government customers to review.What Is SynMax Theia?SynMax Theia is an data-fusion, satellite-derived, AI-powered maritime intelligence platform that detects, tracks, and attributes vessel activity using satellite imagery — even when vessels manipulate or disable their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders. The platform processes electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, fusing it with AIS and other maritime data sources to identify dark vessels, detect spoofing, and reconstruct vessel identities over time.Since 2024, Theia has processed more than 33 million vessel detections, identified over 140,000 dark vessels, and monitors more than 27 million square kilometers of ocean daily. The platform operates at Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL-9) and is actively deployed across U.S. government, allied government, and commercial customers.What Did Tradewinds Evaluators Say About Theia?The independent assessment panel recognized Theia's operational maturity and mission relevance across multiple evaluation criteria. Evaluators noted that the platform "reduces analyst workload by pre-identifying high-confidence activity, enabling operators to focus on decision-making rather than search" and highlighted Theia's "cited support to US Coast Guard operations and contribution to a major interdiction" as evidence of real-world operational effectiveness.The panel also recognized the platform's predictive capabilities, noting that "the inclusion of predictive movement analysis when vessels disappear directly supports operational tempo and follow-on action." Theia's business model received strong marks, with evaluators describing the platform as "already TRL-9 and operational across government and commercial customers, reducing adoption risk."How Does Theia Support the Defense Mission?Theia addresses a critical gap in maritime domain awareness: adversaries routinely exploit AIS spoofing, operate without transponders, and evade detection between satellite collection windows. These tactics undermine attribution efforts central to maritime security, sanctions enforcement, counter-trafficking operations, and great power competition.Unlike traditional maritime monitoring systems that rely on self-reported vessel signals, Theia combines AI-driven satellite imagery analysis with behavioral attribution and identity reconstruction to maintain persistent awareness even in the absence of cooperative signals. The platform is delivered as a commercial SaaS solution requiring no installation, using only unclassified data, enabling rapid onboarding for government users.SynMax's Growing Federal FootprintThe Tradewinds designation builds on SynMax's expanding presence across the defense and intelligence community. In October 2025, the company announced $20.3 million in federal contract awards, including a $12.8 million LUNO B Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance (AAMOR) contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, alongside partner Planet Labs, and a $7.5 million contract renewal with the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to support the Department of Transportation's SeaVision platform.Founded in 2021, SynMax has rapidly established itself as a critical provider of maritime domain awareness capabilities to defense, intelligence, and commercial customers.What Is SynMax?Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, SynMax is a data-fusion intelligence company that delivers satellite-derived and AI-enhanced analytics across the maritime, energy, and defense sectors. The company's product suite includes Theia for maritime domain awareness, BasinIQ for oil and gas intelligence, Hyperion for energy market intelligence, and Vulcan for power and infrastructure intelligence. SynMax partners with defense, intelligence, and commercial customers worldwide to transform satellite data into actionable decision-making tools.To learn more, visit www.synmax.com Media Contact: press@synmax.comInvestor Relations: ir@synmax.com

