Luxury Aircraft Solutions Launches Points Rewards Program
Every flight rewards you toward credits on your next flight. No blackout dates, no expiring value, just points that come straight back as savings.
The program is built on a simple idea. Every dollar a member spends earns a point, and points convert directly into flight credit. There are no blackout dates, no opaque tier charts, and no points that quietly lose value. A member earns, a member redeems, and the value is clear at every step.
Members earn one point for every dollar spent on charter flights and discounted empty leg flights, and one point for every dollar of monthly membership dues. Referrals earn 10,000 points for both the member and the friend they bring in once that friend completes a first flight. New paid memberships receive a welcome bonus, and Passport members receive an additional signup bonus.
"We wanted to build something our members would actually understand and use, not a program that exists to look good on a comparison chart," said Dan Hymson, Director of Product at Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "Private travel should reward loyalty in a way that is honest and direct. You fly, you earn, and what you earn comes back to you as real value on your next trip. That is the whole program. Other programs have blackout dates and clauses that prevent members from using the points, to benefit the company. We do the opposite. Use them whenever you want. The benefit is for you, the members, and always will be."
The Points Rewards Program is available now to Luxury Aircraft Solutions members. Travelers can learn how to earn and redeem points, review the referral program, and start a membership at the company's website. Learn more about the points here: https://luxuryaircraftsolutions.com/EarnPoints
About Luxury Aircraft Solutions
Luxury Aircraft Solutions is a private jet charter brokerage that arranges on-demand private flights for individuals, families, and businesses. The company combines personal service from experienced charter specialists with a human centered technology platform built to make booking, managing, and rewarding private travel simple.
Learn more at https://luxuryaircraftsolutions.com/
Dan Hymson
Luxury Aircraft, LLC
+ +1 631-676-7488
dhymson@luxuryaircraftsolutions.com
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