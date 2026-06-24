Luxury Aircraft Solutions Launches Points Rewards Program

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Every flight rewards you toward credits on your next flight. No blackout dates, no expiring value, just points that come straight back as savings.

Other programs have blackout dates and lists of restrictions. These restrictions are meant to benefit the company, not the member. We do the opposite. No blackouts. The benefit is for the members.” — Dan Hymson, Director of Product

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Aircraft Solutions, a private jet charter brokerage, today announced the launch of its Points Rewards Program, a loyalty offering that lets members earn points on the travel and membership spending they already do and redeem those points for direct cash off toward future flights.The program is built on a simple idea. Every dollar a member spends earns a point, and points convert directly into flight credit. There are no blackout dates, no opaque tier charts, and no points that quietly lose value. A member earns, a member redeems, and the value is clear at every step.Members earn one point for every dollar spent on charter flights and discounted empty leg flights, and one point for every dollar of monthly membership dues. Referrals earn 10,000 points for both the member and the friend they bring in once that friend completes a first flight. New paid memberships receive a welcome bonus, and Passport members receive an additional signup bonus."We wanted to build something our members would actually understand and use, not a program that exists to look good on a comparison chart," said Dan Hymson, Director of Product at Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "Private travel should reward loyalty in a way that is honest and direct. You fly, you earn, and what you earn comes back to you as real value on your next trip. That is the whole program. Other programs have blackout dates and clauses that prevent members from using the points, to benefit the company. We do the opposite. Use them whenever you want. The benefit is for you, the members, and always will be."The Points Rewards Program is available now to Luxury Aircraft Solutions members. Travelers can learn how to earn and redeem points , review the referral program, and start a membership at the company's website. Learn more about the points here: https://luxuryaircraftsolutions.com/EarnPoints About Luxury Aircraft SolutionsLuxury Aircraft Solutions is a private jet charter brokerage that arranges on-demand private flights for individuals, families, and businesses. The company combines personal service from experienced charter specialists with a human centered technology platform built to make booking, managing, and rewarding private travel simple.Learn more at https://luxuryaircraftsolutions.com/

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