Luxury Aircraft Solutions Launches Private Jet Charter Platform With Human-First Service

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New platform delivers private jet booking, empty leg flights, trip management, and loyalty rewards — powered by Charter Specialists, never AI.

We built this platform to give our clients the convenience and speed they expect from modern technology, without ever replacing the human expertise that this industry demands.” — Dan Hymson

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private jet charter broker unveils integrated booking, trip management, destination planning, events access, loyalty rewards, and an expanding partnership network, all powered by experienced Charter Specialists Luxury Aircraft Solutions, a private jet charter broker with offices in New York and Florida, has launched a redesigned digital platform at luxuryaircraftsolutions.com. The new website introduces an integrated suite of tools for booking, flight management, destination discovery, curated events, a loyalty points program, and a growing network of lifestyle partnerships. The platform far exceeds the capabilities currently offered by competitors in the private aviation brokerage space.A Market at a CrossroadsPrivate aviation has undergone a significant transformation over the past several years. Demand for on-demand charter surged as travelers sought alternatives to commercial airports, and that growth attracted capital, consolidation, and a wave of technology-first operators promising frictionless booking through apps and automation. But with that shift came a troubling pattern: companies replacing experienced human advisors with AI-driven chat systems, locking client funds into restrictive JetCard programs, and prioritizing operational efficiency over the quality of the client experience. Complaints about blackout dates, hidden fees, and impersonal service have become increasingly common across the industry. For clients who charter at any meaningful frequency, the difference between a knowledgeable specialist and an automated system is not a minor inconvenience, it is the difference between a seamless trip and a costly mistake.Luxury Aircraft Solutions has taken a distinctly different path. While the company has invested heavily in proprietary technology, every client interaction is handled by experienced Charter Specialists with decades of combined industry knowledge. The launch of the new platform reinforces that commitment rather than replacing it."We built this platform to give our clients the convenience and speed they expect from modern technology, without ever replacing the human expertise that this industry demands," said Dan Hirschhorn, Founding Partner of Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "When a client calls us, they speak with a specialist who understands their needs. Not a chatbot, not a scripted voice, and not an AI. That is a commitment we will never compromise on."What the Platform DeliversThe redesigned platform includes several notable capabilities. An enhanced charter booking system reduces friction from initial inquiry through confirmation. A centralized trip management dashboard allows clients to view itineraries, manage upcoming flights, and access trip details in real time. Curated destination guides and exclusive event access help clients plan travel around the moments that matter most. A new loyalty points program allows clients to earn rewards on every charter and redeem them toward future flight discounts.The platform also features an industry-leading empty legs feed, updated daily, with an average of over 500 available empty leg flights listed at any given time. Empty leg flights, segments where an aircraft must reposition without a paying passenger, represent some of the most significant savings available in private aviation, often at a fraction of the standard charter cost. Clients can customize notifications by selecting specific airports or destinations, ensuring they are alerted the moment an opportunity matching their travel preferences becomes available. For frequent flyers with flexible schedules, the empty legs feed alone can dramatically reduce the annual cost of flying private. The feed represents one of the largest and most frequently updated offerings of its kind in the private charter brokerage market.Unlike traditional JetCard programs that lock up client funds, impose restrictive blackout dates, and operate primarily to benefit the card issuer, Luxury Aircraft Solutions keeps clients in full control of their money. There are no prepaid balances held hostage and no fine print designed to limit when or how clients can fly.The platform also introduces a growing network of partnerships offering client discounts on tickets to exclusive events, catering services, premium in-flight amenities, and access to private social clubs. These partnerships extend the value of the Luxury Aircraft Solutions experience well beyond the flight itself.Who Luxury Aircraft Solutions ServesThe company's client base spans a broad range of private aviation travelers, from C-suite executives and business owners who charter regularly for time-critical meetings, to sports and entertainment professionals managing complex travel schedules, to families seeking a safer and more private alternative to commercial travel. The platform is also designed to serve individuals making the move from first-class commercial to private charter for the first time, a transition the company's Charter Specialists are specifically experienced in guiding. Whether a client flies ten times a year or once, the standard of service and the depth of human support remains identical."Our clients are discerning, and they have no shortage of options in this market," said Joe Catanese, Founding Partner of Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "What we hear consistently is that they want technology that makes their lives easier, but they also want to know that a real person with real experience is behind every decision. This platform delivers both, and the loyalty program and partnership network are our way of rewarding the trust our clients place in us."A Defining DifferentiatorLuxury Aircraft Solutions has positioned its combination of proprietary technology and dedicated human service as the defining differentiator in an industry increasingly reliant on automation and impersonal financial products. In a market where the loudest voices are often the most automated, the company's commitment to specialist-driven service is not a legacy limitation, it is a deliberate strategic choice, and one that its clients consistently cite as the reason they stay.The new platform is live now at luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.About Luxury Aircraft SolutionsLuxury Aircraft Solutions is a private jet charter broker headquartered in New York with operations in Florida. The company provides on-demand charter services supported by proprietary booking, flight management, and loyalty technology, all delivered through experienced Charter Specialists. For more information, visit luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.Media Contact:Dan Hymson, Director of Product & Partnershipsdhymson@luxuryaircraftsolutions.com | 631-676-7488luxuryaircraftsolutions.com

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