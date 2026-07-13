Luxury Aircraft Solutions Launches Private Jet Charter App Pairing Booking Technology With Human Charter Specialists

Request A Trip My Trips Your Quote Earn Points Your Itinerary

Flyers can request a private jet charter quote, manage trips, and sign agreements from their phone, with an experienced Charter Specialist on every booking.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Aircraft Solutions today announced the launch of its private jet charter app , now available on the App Store and Google Play. The app gives members a faster, more transparent way to request a private jet charter quote and arrange private travel, while preserving the personal service that defines the company. Every request is handled by an experienced Charter Specialist, never an automated system.Arranging private travel has long forced a tradeoff. Traditional charter booking can mean waiting hours or days for a quote, navigating opaque pricing, or working through booking tools that strip out the human expertise that private aviation depends on. Luxury Aircraft Solutions built its private jet charter app to remove that tradeoff entirely, combining proprietary booking technology with the judgment of charter professionals who arrange every flight personally.The app was built around a simple belief: technology should make private travel easier, not more impersonal. Members can request a private jet charter quote in moments, browse real aircraft with verified safety ratings and transparent pricing, and track every trip from request to wheels-up. Behind each of those interactions is a dedicated Charter Specialist who knows the member and their preferences."Most booking tools ask you to choose between speed and service. We built ours so you never have to," said Dan Hymson, Director of Product and Partnerships at Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "The app handles the logistics beautifully, and a real person handles you. That combination is what our members have always valued, and now it lives in their pocket."A private jet charter quote and the entire process in your app:At the center of the app is the quote request. A flyer enters their trip details, one way, round trip, or multi-leg, across more than 30,000 airports including small regional fields, and their Charter Specialist builds tailored aircraft options around that specific trip. Unlike automated systems that return a generic list, every option is assembled by a professional who understands the route, the aircraft, and the member's preferences. The result is a private jet charter quote that reflects real availability and real judgment, delivered quickly.A transparent view of every aircraft:When options are ready, members see a detailed view of each available aircraft, including verified safety ratings, transparent pricing, and a full-screen photo gallery of every option. There are no hidden fees surfaced late in the process and no guesswork about what a member is booking. The goal is to give members the same clarity they would get from a conversation with their Charter Specialist, presented cleanly on their phone.Every trip in one place:The app organizes quotes, contracts, and itineraries together, so members can manage every trip from a single place. Each itinerary includes departure details, aircraft information, and FBO locations, giving members everything they need before wheels-up. Whether a trip is a pending quote, a signed contract, or an upcoming flight, its full history and details are available at a glance.Secure charter agreement signing from the phone:Members can review and sign charter agreements directly from the app, wherever they are. The contract flow lets a member read the full agreement, confirm the details, and sign securely without printing, scanning, or waiting until they are back at a desk. For members who travel constantly, the ability to complete a booking from the phone removes one of the last friction points in arranging private travel.A points program that rewards members:The app includes a points program that rewards members on trips, referrals, and memberships. Points are redeemable toward future flights, giving members ongoing value for their travel and for introducing others to the company. Balances and rewards are visible in the app alongside the member's trips and account details.Members-only access to empty-leg flights The app also gives members access to empty-leg flights, also known as repositioning flights. An empty-leg flight occurs when an aircraft needs to fly a route without passengers, often to return to its base or reposition for its next trip. These flights are offered to members at reduced pricing, creating an opportunity to book private travel at a lower cost when timing aligns. Inside the app, members can browse available empty-leg flights and set alerts for specific airports so they are notified when a matching flight becomes available.The member and non-member experience, end to end:Taken together, the app is designed to carry a member from first thought to wheels-up without friction. A member opens the app, enters a trip, and receives a private jet charter quote built by their Charter Specialist. They compare aircraft, review pricing and safety information, sign the charter agreement, and then track the itinerary through to departure, all from their phone, and all with a real person available behind every step. The technology handles the logistics. The Charter Specialist handles the member.The private jet charter app reflects the company's core distinction in a category increasingly driven by automation. Where others route members through call centers and automated menus, Luxury Aircraft Solutions pairs industry-leading booking technology with charter professionals who arrange every flight personally.The app is free to download and available to active members. Download it on the App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/luxury-aircraft/id6781785791 or on Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.median.android.jbodnoe . Membership information is available at luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.Frequently asked questions:What is the Luxury Aircraft Solutions app? It is a private jet charter app that lets members request a private jet charter quote, compare aircraft, manage trips, and sign charter agreements from their phone, with an experienced Charter Specialist arranging every flight.How do I get a private jet charter quote through the app? A member enters their trip details for a one way, round trip, or multi-leg journey, and their dedicated Charter Specialist builds tailored aircraft options around that specific trip, rather than returning an automated list.What is an empty-leg flight? An empty-leg flight, or repositioning flight, is a flight an aircraft makes without passengers, often to return to base or reposition for its next trip. Luxury Aircraft Solutions offers these flights to members at reduced pricing through the app.Is the app free? Yes. The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play and is available to active Luxury Aircraft Solutions members.How do I become a member? Membership information is available at luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.How is it different from other private jet charter booking tools? It combines proprietary booking technology with entirely human-powered service, so members get the speed of modern technology and a dedicated Charter Specialist on every booking.Membership is offered across a range of tiers to match how often and how members fly, starting with a free $0 membership and scaling up to a premium tier at $299 per month. Each tier builds on the one before it, adding benefits and enhanced access as members move up, so members can choose the level that fits their travel and upgrade as their needs grow. Membership information and a full breakdown of tiers is available at luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.About Luxury Aircraft Solutions:Luxury Aircraft Solutions is a private jet charter brokerage combining proprietary booking technology with entirely human-powered service. Every charter is arranged by an experienced Charter Specialist, giving members the speed of modern technology and the confidence of working with people who know private aviation. Learn more at luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.Media Contact

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