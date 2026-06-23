DATAMAN GROUP EXPANDS HOMEOWNER X-DATE LISTS FOR INSURANCE AGENTS

Dataman Group Homeowner X-Date Lists - Ready When You Are Precision Prospecting Wins

Dataman Group offers affordable homeowner X-Date lists with ZIP code targeting, renewal timing, phone numbers, and email data for insurance agents nationwide.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATAMAN GROUP DIRECT EXPANDS HOMEOWNER X-DATE LISTS FOR INSURANCE AGENTS

Affordable homeowner X-Date lists help independent insurance agents target homeowners by renewal month, ZIP Code, and home purchase date.

BOCA RATON, FL – Dataman Group Direct announced the continued expansion of its Homeowner X-Date Lists for insurance agents, providing independent agents, agencies, and marketing organizations with a practical way to identify homeowners approaching their insurance renewal period.

Homeowner X-Date Lists have long been one of the most effective prospecting tools available to Property & Casualty insurance agents. By targeting homeowners based on estimated renewal timing, agents can reach prospects before policy renewals occur and before homeowners begin shopping for alternative coverage.

The Dataman Group Homeowner X-Date List allows agents to select prospects by ZIP Code, city, county, state, or custom geography. Lists are sorted by renewal month and include valuable property information that helps agents personalize their outreach and generate more homeowner insurance quotes.

"Insurance marketing is all about timing," said Dale Filhaber, CEO of Dataman Group Direct. "Our Homeowner X-Date Lists help agents identify homeowners before renewal season, allowing them to market at exactly the right moment. Whether an agent wants 500 records or 50,000, we can build a program that fits their market and budget."

Unlike many large data providers that require substantial minimum purchases or ongoing subscriptions, Dataman Group offers flexible ordering options with minimum orders starting at just $185.

Features of the Dataman Group Homeowner X-Date Lists include:

• Homeowner X-Date targeting by renewal month

• Selection by ZIP Code, city, county, state, or custom geography

• Home purchase date used to estimate renewal timing

• Scrubbed telephone numbers where available

• Email addresses where available

• Home value, square footage, and year built

• Fast turnaround and personalized customer service

Insurance agents use Homeowner X-Date Lists to generate homeowner insurance quotes, increase policy counts, cross-sell auto and umbrella coverage, and build long-term customer relationships.

According to Dataman Group, many agents use Homeowner X-Date Lists as part of a multi-channel marketing strategy that combines direct mail, telephone outreach, email marketing, and personalized insurance proposals.

The Dataman Group Homeowner X-Date List is available nationwide and can be customized to virtually any geographic market.

Insurance agents can request a free count, view sample records, and learn more at:

https://www.datamangroup.com/homeowner-x-date-lists/

About Dataman Group Direct

Dataman Group Direct is a second-generation family-owned direct marketing company that has served businesses nationwide for more than 40 years. The company specializes in consumer mailing lists, insurance marketing lists, new homeowner lists, mortgage prospect lists, telemarketing lists, email marketing lists, and turnkey direct mail services.

Dataman Group's mission is simple: Better Data. Smarter Marketing. Stronger Results.

Media Contact:

Dale Filhaber

CEO

Dataman Group Direct

(800) 771-3282

https://www.datamangroup.com

For Insurance Agents only - Be Proactive!

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